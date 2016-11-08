Hearing provider shines at business awards

AUSTRALIAN Hearing Hervey Bay and Maryborough won the award for Best Health Provider at the Fraser Coast Business and Tourism awards.



Australian Hearing Hervey Bay and Maryborough manager Joanne Edgar said she was honoured by the prestigious award in the health category.



She attributed the win to the outstanding dedication of the team throughout the Fraser Coast.



Mr Edgar has been managing both centres on the Fraser Coast for two-and -a-half-years.



She said because age-related hearing loss develops gradually over time, it was common for people to be unaware their hearing is diminishing.



"Hearing loss is a prevalent issue in the community, with around 60% of Australians over 60 suffering from some form of hearing loss," said Joanne Edgar.



She said a hearing check was a quick and easy way to measure the sounds a person can and can't hear.



These checks are available at Australian Hearing.



The awards event was held on November 5 by Fraser Coast Opportunities.



Australian Hearing provides subsidised hearing care for eligible people, including pensioners and most veterans.



For more information call 131 797 or visit www.hearing.com.au.

