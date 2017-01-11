Heatwave escape plan: 5 places to cool down the kids

New kids on the black at Ululah Lagoon. Photo: Robyne Cuerel / Fraser Coast Chronicle

THERE is always a way to keep the kids cool these school holidays and escape the hot weather we're experiencing as heatwave conditions warm up the next five days in particular.

The Bureau is forecasting top temps of 35 degrees in Maryborough on Wednesday and 37 degrees on Thursday with a slight drop to 36 again from Friday through to Sunday which is about five degrees above the January average.

1. Wetside Waterpark

Grab a towel and take the kids to Wetside Water Park. Don't forget to slip, slop slap!

2. Anzac Park and Ululah Lagoon

Anzac Park is now a beautiful area for families, centred on the Ululah Lagoon, you can take the kids to feed the ducks while cooling off with a drink.

3. Head along to the movies

Escape the heat and enjoy a movie in the cool on the big screen with the kids. There are lots of great movies for the kids including Ballerina, Red dog True Blue, Moana and Monster Trucks. For session times visit Bigscreen Cinemas Hervey Bay or @Cinemas Maryborough.

4. The beach

Slip, slop, slap and head to the beach to cool off with a swim in the ocean. Maybe bring a pop up tent to create some shade.

4. Ice Skating

Frozen Wonderland Ice Skating at Urangan State High School Hall has been extended until January 19. Day sessions are from 9.30am to 11am, 11:30am to 1pm, 1:30pm to 3pm and 3:30pm to 5pm. There is also night sessions from 7pm to 8.30pm. Visit http://www.frozenwonderland.com.au/for more details.

5. Take the kids to the Aquatic Centre

The inflatables will be up at the Aquatic Centre in Hervey Bay from 11am-2.30pm during the school holidays. The Maryborough Aquatic Centre will have inflatables up between 11 and 3pm on Fridays during the school holidays.