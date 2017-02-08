Heatwave temps ahead for Fraser Coast and rainfall so far

The heat map shows the extreme inland temperatures that will make their way the coastlines over the next few days.

THE next few days are going to be unbearable for large swathes of the country including Maryborough, as an extreme heatwave sees temperatures soar.

After a short relief from the heat with cloud cover and some showers across the region, the Heritage City is expecting maximum temps to soar to 36 degres on Saturday and 37 degrees on Sunday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Most areas around the Fraser Coast didn't receive much more than 3mm of rain on Wednesday.

Torbanlea had falls of 15mm between 9am to 1pm.

According to the bureau, Maryborough received 1.6mm between 9am and 1pm, while Hervey Bay recorded 0.4mm.

Top temps are expected to slowly climb between now and the weekend, with the hot and dry conditions returning on Saturday.

Hervey Bay will have some relief compared to Maryborough with top temps expected to be around the 33 degree mark for the majority of this week.

Weather Forecaster Andrew Bufalino said we could expect possible thunderstorms on Monday with a shower or two.

Temperatures are expected to return to average next week.