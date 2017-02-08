33°
Heatwave temps ahead for Fraser Coast and rainfall so far

Amy Formosa
| 8th Feb 2017 2:37 PM Updated: 2:47 PM
The heat map shows the extreme inland temperatures that will make their way the coastlines over the next few days.
The heat map shows the extreme inland temperatures that will make their way the coastlines over the next few days. BSCH Stormcast

THE next few days are going to be unbearable for large swathes of the country including Maryborough, as an extreme heatwave sees temperatures soar.

After a short relief from the heat with cloud cover and some showers across the region, the Heritage City is expecting maximum temps to soar to 36 degres on Saturday and 37 degrees on Sunday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Most areas around the Fraser Coast didn't receive much more than 3mm of rain on Wednesday.

Torbanlea had falls of 15mm between 9am to 1pm.

According to the bureau, Maryborough received 1.6mm between 9am and 1pm, while Hervey Bay recorded 0.4mm.

Top temps are expected to slowly climb between now and the weekend, with the hot and dry conditions returning on Saturday.

Hervey Bay will have some relief compared to Maryborough with top temps expected to be around the 33 degree mark for the majority of this week.

Weather Forecaster Andrew Bufalino said we could expect possible thunderstorms on Monday with a shower or two.

Temperatures are expected to return to average next week.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  bureau of meteorology fcweather heatwave

Ed Sheeran: Fraser Coast icon favourite part of Aus

“We were staying with this dude who lived on his own and he took us fishing every day, then we cooked the fish we caught.”

ROLLING COVERAGE: Bauple fires up at council meeting

Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers -

Follow #fcmeeting for more updates.

Teen pinned against wall in Fraser Coast crash

Generic Queensland Ambulance Service. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

It is believed the girl suffered muscle or bone injuries.

Mayor calls for Fraser Coast councillors to unite

Fraser Coast Regional Council Mayor - Chris Loft.

Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft has called for councillors to unite.

