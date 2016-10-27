Heavy metal scene growing on Fraser Coast

MEMBERS of the growing metal scene in Maryborough want the community to know that their music is all-inclusive, and helps young people from the region express their frustrations in a healthy way.

In the case of band manager and drummer for Maryborough band 'Into the Bad Lands' Kendal Brown, the Fraser Coast's heavy music scene "saved his life" and helped him cope with depression.

"When I first came to the town, I was not in a good way," Kendal said.

EARNING RESPECT: Maryborough's live heavy music community is growing drawing in out of town bands. Shaun Jarous, Mitchell Alexander, Quang Le, Kendal Brown and Chirs Falk are part of the driving force in the scene. Valerie Horton

"I tried to kill myself just before I came here, and as a result sustained brain damage."

After moving to Maryborough, Kendal focused on his music, and with the help of his mates and band members, started to build up the heavy metal scene in the region.

With more than 100 people attending the band's most recent gigs, often held at Murphy's Hotel on Richmond St, Maryborough, Kendal said many people from the metal scene felt that the majority of the community misunderstood what their music was about.

"This is a very religious and conservative area," he said.

"And a lot of people think we play 'devil' music; that's not the case at all - it's about letting out and letting go of your terrible feelings."

'Psychosphere' band member Chris Faulk said in a region with high unemployment and many struggling people, it was important for people to have a healthy outlet to express how they feel, especially if they are different.