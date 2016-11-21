Hefty fine for lit cigarette throw out of car window

A FRASER Coast man's first-hand lesson about the high price of throwing lit cigarettes from a vehicle serves as a warning for anyone who smokes while driving.

Police allege the 22-year-old threw a lit cigarette out of the passenger window of a black Toyota Camry at Booral Rd, Bunya Creek.

Hervey Bay Police said the man was not issued with an on-the-spot fine, but will have his case heard in court next month.

If guilty, the man faces fines of $243 for littering from a moving vehicle, or more than $487 if the litter is considered dangerous.