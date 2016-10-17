Help rescued pets by buying a cute pet calendar

ANIMAL lovers across the Fraser Coast can support rescued pets by purchasing a 2017 PETstock calendar for family and friends from PETstock Hervey Bay.



Priced at just $3, all profit from the calendar sales will go to Australian not-for-profit organisation PetRescue.



PetRescue focuses on giving homeless pets the chance to find loving families.



The 2017 calendar features pets that have been helped by PetRescue and includes the likes of kittens, puppies, a horse and guinea pigs.



Most of the furry creatures showcased have already been adopted into their forever homes.



The 2017 calendar can Purchase the 2017 calendar at the PETstock Hervey Bay on 68 Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba or online at petstock.com.au.



There were 55,000 copies of the 2016 calendar were sold which raised more than $110,000 for PetRescue, allowing the organisation to continue to deliver life-saving services to over 1000 rescue groups, shelters and pounds across Australia.



With more than 7,000 pets listed on the PetRescue website each month, PetRescue co-founder Vickie Davy said getting funding now was vital.



"For the first time, we saw that demand for rescue pets was greater than the supply in 2015 - with 77,809 pets listed on PetRescue and 89,190 adopted," she said.



"For us, that proves there's enough love to save every life."



PETstock CEO Shane Young said the calendar would make a great Christmas present.



"You only need small change to purchase our calendar, so it's a simple, yet effective way for customers to contribute to PETstock Assist," he said.

