Help volunteers, the backbone of our communities: letter

VOLUNTEERS do so much in our local communities right across Queensland.

With 2017 just around the corner I am urging all Queenslanders to make volunteering one of their new year's resolutions.

These tireless volunteers really are the backbone of our state, helping to build happy and healthy communities. But the benefits don't stop there.

We know volunteers are happier themselves, and often have improved levels of physical, mental and emotional wellbeing. I know many of us lead very busy lives, with family and work demands.

But even just a couple of hours spent volunteering can make a big difference in the lives of others.

Right across our state there are local volunteering opportunities that suit everyone, all skill levels and all passions. Queensland volunteers add enormous value to the liveability of our communities, and you never know what you might gain out of it as well.

So please, if you can spare a few hours to help a community group or charity, visit www.volunteering qld.org.au/.

Shannon Fentiman,

Minister for Communities