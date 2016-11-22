Helping hand for next generation of rural doctors

RURAL Doctors Association of Australia president Ewen McPhee has welcomed government support that he predicts will enable the education of the next generation of rural doctors.

He said research showed that young doctors who undertook training in rural areas, and had a good experience in their placement, were more likely to choose rural medicine as a career.

Much has been said about the price we pay in health terms for living in rural and remote areas of the country.

And at the heart of the health-care challenges facing us is the great difficulties encountered in attracting and keeping general practitioners in rural communities.

Dr McPhee welcomed the Rural General Practice Grants of up to $13 million for infrastructure for existing general practices in rural and remote communities.

The grant monies will provide assistance for health workers seeking teaching and training in rural communities including across the Wide Bay region.

"The RGPG will allow more of our highly skilled doctors in rural areas to improve their training capacity, allowing them to take on more young doctors in training and ensure they have access to quality educational opportunities in rural areas," Dr McPhee said.

Grants of this kind enabling doctors to improve and expand their training facilities will play a key role in the recruitment and retention of the rural doctor workforce of the future.