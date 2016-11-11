Hero remembers those lost with family by his side

WARREN Guse-Ware had his wife and two young children by his side as he stopped to remember the fallen at the Remembrance Day service in Hervey Bay.



Joining hundreds from the community at the service at Freedom Park, Warren shared his memories from war.



He served in the Afghanistan conflict in 2010 where he received multiple wounds after the truck he was in ran over a roadside bomb.



"I was meant to be there for nine months but got injured at four months," he said. "We lost nine soldiers on our trip. It is important to remember and pay all respects."



Another Freedom Park service attendee, Des Wortz, served in the navy for nine years. In the two minutes of silence, he remembered his family that were involved in war.



"My uncle Keith was in the Korean war," he said. "His brother, Allan, also signed up. When I was younger, my uncle instigated for me to join the navy."



Many young faces were in the crowd of hundreds too, representing schools and various groups.



Casey Bates and Dylan Neilsen-Behrens were there as part of the Naval Cadets TS Krait Unit.



Dylan wore his great-grandfather's medals from World War One to the service.



"Remembrance Day is about remembering all the veterans that fought for us and made us a free country," he said. For Casey, the day also had an emotional connection. "I'm remembering my grandpa because he used to always come here with me to Remembrance Day," he said.



Hervey Bay RSL organised the service.





Paying respect to the our soldiers at the Remembrance Day service in Hervey Bay. Annie Perets