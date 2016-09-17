Hervey Bay athlete Hauser finishes 45th in world title tilt

HERVEY Bay athlete Matthew Hauser has indicated he will take some time off from triathlon after his world championships tilt.

Hauser battled through extreme heat and humidity at the Cozumel, Mexico, Junior Male event, in which he was one of three Australians.

He finished 45th out of 69 finishers in 58 minutes 15 seconds, more than four minutes behind American winner Austin Hindman (54:02).

Not the day for me and no excuses. Time for a rest I think. Thank you @TriAustralia for giving me the opportunity #WTSCozumel — Matthew Hauser (@Matt_Hauser) September 16, 2016

He is not the only Fraser Coast athlete at the world championships, with Brandi Alberts set to compete tomorrow.