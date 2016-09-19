26°
News

Hervey Bay business expands to Esplanade

Amy Formosa
| 19th Sep 2016 5:00 PM
Holistic Healing Haven owner Liliana Bayeh at their new premises on the Esplanade.
Holistic Healing Haven owner Liliana Bayeh at their new premises on the Esplanade. Alistair Brightman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF you're wondering what's happening to the building under construction near Maddigan's Seafood on the Esplanade, you may be in for a surprise.

What used to be known as the 'Buddha's bowl' is being transformed into a healing centre.

From humble beginnings to an growing business, the popular Holistic Healing Haven on Fraser St is expanding into a health and wellness healing hub.

Business owner Liliana Beyeh bought the building at auction.

Calm amongst the chaos - Holistic Healing Haven owner Liliana Bayeh at their new premises on the Esplanade.
Calm amongst the chaos - Holistic Healing Haven owner Liliana Bayeh at their new premises on the Esplanade. Alistair Brightman

With everything from remedial massage, meditation, a mini day spa, a natural café and the popular Kath the Psychic Clairvoyant, Liliana can't wait to start the new venture.

"It was too good of an opportunity not to be missed," she said about the sale of the building.

Liliana, whose husband owns Madigan's, said she was walking past the building and happened to pop in while it was under auction.

"I put my hand up and bought the place, it just felt right," the businesswoman said.

Liliana, who is originally from Sydney and moved to Hervey Bay 13 years ago, said the art of healing was a growing business on the Fraser Coast.

"More and more people are tapping into natural therapies," she said.

Liliana's motto in life is 'be true to yourself and believe in yourself, anything is possible'

She admits she's always gone with her instinct and it has always served her well in her successful business career.

The business is expected to open in October.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
WATCH: Man protests outside alleged ice dealer's house

WATCH: Man protests outside alleged ice dealer's house

On Monday afternoon Chad Delandre used a megaphone to publicly accuse a resident of selling his friend ice, drawing a crowd from surrounding streets.

Car crashes into light pole on Boat Harbour Drive

Ambulance attend surf rescue at Diggers Beach.Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

A car has collided with a light pole.

Alleged drink driver fails to give way causing crash

Police allege the woman had a blood alcohol reading of 0.170.

Hervey Bay business expands to Esplanade

Holistic Healing Haven owner Liliana Bayeh at their new premises on the Esplanade.

The building was bought at auction

Local Partners

We ask you answered: 40 things you want on Fraser Coast...

WE did a shout out asking what is the one thing you would like to see on the Fraser Coast.

VIDEO: Burrum project ramps up for local boaties

Work is nearing completion on the long awaited new boat ramp at Burrum Heads. Pictured is the ramp and pontoon.

Fishos are one step closer to using a new $5 million boat ramp

Fraser Coast scooter/wheelchair convoy sets Aussie record

Scooter convoy - heading to Pialba.

Scooter riders and wheelchair users have made Australian history.

Latest deals and offers

Lady Gaga to headline 2017 Super Bowl

Lady Gaga to headline 2017 Super Bowl

LADY Gaga will headline the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show.

Segression to support Superheist

Segresion will tour in Australi with Superheist. Photo Contributed

SEGRESSION celebrate their 20th Anniversary

WATCH: Matt Damon teases Emmys 'loser' Jimmy Kimmel

Matt Damon, left, and host Jimmy Kimmel appear on stage at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

THIS year's Emmy Awards host wasn't immune to a punch line or two.

Russell Brand admits his call for revolution failed

Russell Brand

Russell Brand thinks he may have broken England

Game of Thrones named best drama series at 2016 Emmy Awards

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, from left, Maisie Williams, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, and Kit Harington winners of the award for outstanding drama series for Game of Thrones pose in the press room at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

THE People V OJ Simpson dominates acting categories.

VIDEO: Dolly Parton performs ‘Jolene’ like never before

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton continues to astound the world with her abilities

Sophia Bush slams 'creepy' airline passenger

Don't go full creep on Sophia Bush

Mortgagee in Possession

10 Mark Avenue, Toogoom 4655

House 3 1 1 $240,000

3 bedrooms Large living area Side access to shed 546m2 block Book an inspection today

Vendor wants a Contract

9 San Marco Court, Urangan 4655

House 3 1 1 $285,000

3 bedrooms + study Extra living area Fresh throughout Walk to beach 603m2 block This is worth an inspection

An Opportunity for the First Home Buyer or Investor

5 Barilba Street, Scarness 4655

House 2 1 1 Auction

Situated in the sought after central, yet quiet location of Scarness. Solid construction Internal access from the garage into the house Spacious kitchen Solar...

Mortgagee in Possession

12 Chanak Close, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 Auction on Site

4 Bedrooms + Ensuite Separate lounge Extra rumpus room In-ground pool Quiet location 740m2 block (approx) Book and inspection today

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

AMAZING OPPORTUNITY

24 Bunya Court, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction In...

BARGAIN BUYERS WELCOME Are you looking for a 4 bedroom home with 2 bathrooms great side access council approved 6 x 6 double lock up garage with plans available?...

Look No Further

11 Pharlap Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction on Site

3 Bedrooms + office Ensuite off main Open plan living Side access 677m2 block (approx) Great location Book an inspection today

GLAMEROUS COASTAL RESORT LIVING

13/386 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 2 Auction In...

2 BEDROOM UNIT BUILT INS, OWN LAUNDRY, BIG BALCONY OFF THE LOUNGE ROOM. AIR CONDITIONED, BEACH ACROSS THE ROAD. RESORT LIVING AT ITS BEST, WITH, TENIS...

When Location Matters

47 Bayswater Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 Auction in...

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

UNBEATABLE VALUE

82 Endeavour Way, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction In...

Stylishly designed 4 bedroom 2 bathroom residence Double lock up garage, internal access, air conditioned. Good family sized yard, covered entertainment area that...

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

New dining and entertainment options for Redbank Plaza

Redbank Plaza is getting a $4 million upgrade.

Multimillion-dollar upgrade for shopping centre