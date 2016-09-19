Hervey Bay business expands to Esplanade

Holistic Healing Haven owner Liliana Bayeh at their new premises on the Esplanade.

IF you're wondering what's happening to the building under construction near Maddigan's Seafood on the Esplanade, you may be in for a surprise.

What used to be known as the 'Buddha's bowl' is being transformed into a healing centre.

From humble beginnings to an growing business, the popular Holistic Healing Haven on Fraser St is expanding into a health and wellness healing hub.

Business owner Liliana Beyeh bought the building at auction.

Calm amongst the chaos - Holistic Healing Haven owner Liliana Bayeh at their new premises on the Esplanade. Alistair Brightman

With everything from remedial massage, meditation, a mini day spa, a natural café and the popular Kath the Psychic Clairvoyant, Liliana can't wait to start the new venture.

"It was too good of an opportunity not to be missed," she said about the sale of the building.

Liliana, whose husband owns Madigan's, said she was walking past the building and happened to pop in while it was under auction.

"I put my hand up and bought the place, it just felt right," the businesswoman said.

Liliana, who is originally from Sydney and moved to Hervey Bay 13 years ago, said the art of healing was a growing business on the Fraser Coast.

"More and more people are tapping into natural therapies," she said.

Liliana's motto in life is 'be true to yourself and believe in yourself, anything is possible'

She admits she's always gone with her instinct and it has always served her well in her successful business career.

The business is expected to open in October.