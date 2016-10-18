Hervey Bay child care worker one of best in state

Family Day Care educator Tabitha Penman. Valerie Horton

HERVEY Bay childcare worker Tabitha Penman is one of the best in the state for what she does.

Operating under the name Bayside Butterflies from her Scarness home, she has been named a regional winner in the 2016 Excellence in Family Day Care Awards.

She's now in the running to win the Queensland title.

"The nominations for these awards are from families, so that is a nice feeling," she said.

Ms Penman has been a family day care provided for the past nine years, picking the career after having her own kids.

It quickly turned into a passion.

"I thought it would be an easy job, but I was definitely wrong," she said.

For those not familiar with Family Day Cares, it's exactly like a normal day care except at a home.

"It's more of a natural approach, keeping children in a family environment," Ms Penman said.

"There is a bit more flexibility, and I like to incorporate a lot of outdoor and adventure play."

Ms Penman has previously won Queensland Early Childcare Educator of the Year.

Bayside Butterflies has vacancies now.

Call 4191 4326 to find out more.