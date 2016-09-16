Hervey Bay Cricket's aim is to retain junior players

THE retention of MILO cricket players is at the forefront of Hervey Bay Cricket Association president Andrew Hoare's goals for the 2016-17 season.

The program, a Twenty20-based approach to junior cricket, was launched in Hervey Bay last year, and attracted more than 60 participants.

While the successful program will return in October, Hoare said his focus would slightly shift to attracting those players to the traditional format.

"The numbers are steady on last year, there just isn't as much flow-on to the traditional cricket as we would like.” he said.

"We're waiting on a few more to sign up but we're keen to find out why some people aren't as interested.”

HBCA will again offer the MILO In2Cricket and T20 Blast formats for 7-12 -year-olds, though the traditional format will be offered for under-11s, U14s and U16s.

The T20 competitions will run until Christmas, with HBCA to adopt Cricket Australia's new format after the New Year.

"They're adapting the games to suit everyone,” Hoare said.

"Lighter bats and balls, shorter pitch length; it was trialled in Brisbane and it's gradually coming through the regions.”

Players can still sign up for the new season either by asking for help at Hervey Bay Cricket Association's Facebook page, or at www.playcricket.com. au. HBCA may also hold a sign-on day on the season-opening Saturday (October 7) at the Urangan fields.