Hervey Bay dancer will perfom in Dubai's new theme park

Jeanette Jordan has been in Dubai since July, rehearsing for the upcoming show. Contributed

A TEENAGE dancer who developed her talent in Hervey Bay will be one of the first to perform in a new theme park opening soon in Dubai.

Jeanette Jordan will be living her dream when she takes centre stage in 'Step Up Dubai, All In!', a featured live entertainment show of the park.

The show is based off the Step Up movie, and is even choreographed by a choreographer who worked on the movie.

"I really am living the dream and am feeling extremely blessed for it," Ms Jordan said.

Hervey Bay dancer Jeanette Jordan is now in Dubai. Contributed

"The best part about being on contract is getting the opportunity to grow and learn not only from my incredible directors and choreographers, but also my talented cast."

Now 19-years-old, this isn't Ms Jordan's first time that dancing has taken her overseas.

In 2011, she was selected on the Australian team to compete in the World Championships of Performing Arts in Los Angeles.

And that was a life changing experience for her.

"I started dancing at a very young age but didn't start taking it seriously until I was given the opportunity to go to Los Angeles," she said.

"I was only 13 at the time.

"It was in that moment that I realised I wanted to pursue a professional career in the entertainment industry."

After graduating from Xavier Catholic College in 2014, Ms Jordan moved to the Gold Coast to study dancing full-time.

While studying, she had the opportunity to perform in a Nick Jr Live Show in Singapore.

But all these opportunities opened up with years of commitment and practice.

In Hervey Bay, she practiced dance at the Sparks Dance Centre, and has also had gymnastics and vocal training.

"I wouldn't be where I am today without the knowledge, advice and education I was provided from all of my amazing teachers in Hervey Bay and the Gold Coast," she said.

Jeanette Jordan is leaping for her dancing dreams in Dubai. Contributed

Ms Jordan plans to take her passion of dance further around the world, combined with teaching others.

"Performing brings a lot of joy and I wish to pass that on to my students as it was passed on to me," she said.

"I love sharing my knowledge and passion for dance to them and helping them find the inner artist in themselves.

"I was just a little girl just like them with big dreams, and now I am living the dream."

Step Up: All In will be performed in Motiongate Dubai from December 16.