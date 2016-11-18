28°
News

Hervey Bay diabetics receive prestigious Kellion awards

Blake Antrobus
| 18th Nov 2016 1:19 PM
William Hunter collects his 50-year Kellion Victory medal from Dr Alan Stocks AM.
William Hunter collects his 50-year Kellion Victory medal from Dr Alan Stocks AM. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE first time William Hunter gave himself an insulin injection for his diabetes, he fainted afterwards.

That day in 1966, he says, was "the start of his diabetic life.”

The retired Hervey Bay GP was recently awarded a Kellion Victory Medal for living with diabetes, alongside Point Vernon resident Beryl Lethlean.

Awarded each year by Diabetes Australia, the medal celebrates the achievments of those living with type 1 or 2 diabetes for 50 years or more.

Having been on insulin since his first treatment, Mr Hunter said had been an interesting journey seeing the improvements in testing and treatment measures.

"Life as a general practitioner has made it easier to control meal times - I am certainly pleased that I did not pursue my initial plan of anaesthetics or orthopaedic surgery,” he said.

"Overall, I do not feel that type 1 diabetes has limited my life in any way and have definitely not held back from any activities because of it.”

Beryl Lethlean collects her 50-year Kellion Victory medal from Dr Alan Stocks AM.
Beryl Lethlean collects her 50-year Kellion Victory medal from Dr Alan Stocks AM. Contributed

Ms Lethlean, who was diagnosed in 1958, remembers having to check her sugar levels with a bunsen burner and test tube before improvements to testing came along.

"At that time all I had to check my sugar levels was a test tube and a Bunsen burner, using urine and a tablet of some sort and boil it up. I did not test myself very often, and it was not very exact,” she said.

"My diabetes is well controlled and I appreciate the order and healthy lifestyle having diabetes brings.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Border Force makes major drug arrest off Hervey Bay

Border Force makes major drug arrest off Hervey Bay

The arrests were the result of intelligence generated by the joint Australian - Chinese law enforcement partnership known as Taskforce Blaze.

Teenage hero saves friend's life after deadly tide hits

Boedene Bellamy who was caught in a rip under the Torquay Jetty and rescued by friend Holli Spence.

It was a near death experience for the 17-year-old.

Why a Coast childcare centre didn't pass national standards

Fraser Coast Early Learning - (L) Kylie Fallon, Bonnie Armstrong, Sahphire Beardsmore, Anna Link, Emilia Smith and director Sandy Kimmins with Nessie the goat and Cath the chicken.

Is the criteria too tough?

Some will be fighting cancer this Christmas: letter

Many cancer patients and their families spend Christmas in hospital.

In our region about 1500 people are diagnosed with cancer each year.

Local Partners

New Bishop for Latter-day Saints across Fraser Coast

Kawungan man, Stephen J Swann, 33, was recently called and ordained as the new Bishop of the Hervey Bay Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

REVEALED: How every Fraser Coast childcare centre rates

Torquay Kids Early Learning Centre - (L) director Kathy Hogan and educator Tamara Hodder with Sahara, Breanna, Noah, Lucas and (front) Amelia and Indi.

Check out our extensive list.

Superboats, concerts and more on this weekend

Mark Ladner visits the Nikenbah Markets on Sunday, during his first week as a new Fraser Coast resident. He recently moved from Canberra. Photo: Jocelyn Watts / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Check out the events on this weekend across the Fraser Coast.

Gundiah brings out country hospitality

TAKE YOUR PARTNERS: LexK (white hat) and Friends will play all the good ole tunes at the Gundiah Memorial Hall.

"It is time for their Spring Dance and a bit of fun..."

Remembrance Day services around the Fraser Coast

Remembrance Day ceremony at RSL Memorial Hall in Ipswich Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

Services will be held across the region to honour our veterans.

J-Lo wore a white fur coat to give birth to her twins

J-Lo wore a white fur coat to give birth to her twins

JENNIFER Lopez wore a white fur coat when she gave birth to her boys.

The Stranger announced as Ne Obliviscaris support

The Stranger will play The Brightside on December 3. Photo Contributed

Brisbane metallers release new single

Bollywood star tear-gassed in her lover's Paris apartment

Mallika Sherawat was attacked and tear-gassed

Marion Cotillard didn't take affair rumours 'personally'

Marion Cotillard wasn't offended by rumours she had an affair

Singer refuses win, claims racism at NZ music awards

Music

She refused her award in what she called a category for "brown".

Bringing back MacGyver for a new generation

Lucas Till in a scene from the TV series MacGyver.

GO BEHIND the scenes of action series with show runner Peter Lenkov.

MOVIE REVIEW: Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them

Dan Fogler, Eddie Redmayne and Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.

MAGIC is woven into the very DNA of this Harry Potter spin-off.

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

WHEN LOCATION COUNTS

26 Bushlark Avenue, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 3 2 Submit an Offer

Step inside this canal front home and be amazed at the open areas, the extended views, the amazing pool, the outstanding lifestyle, even the master bedroom is. ...

TOO HOT TO LAST

78 Denmans Camp Road, Torquay 4655

House 3 3 2 Auction in...

Stunningly renovated this property really is Too hot to last. With 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, 2 Car Parking plus a huge office/4th Bedroom this property is a must to...

LAKEFRONT HOME FOR IMMEDIATE SALE

87 Alexander Street, Torquay 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

This lake front property so close to the beach is everything you could ask for! Beautiful gardens, private spa, solar electricity, entertaining terrace, double...

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 Auction in...

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

START HERE

1 Figbird Close, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 Auction in...

Amazing location, adjacent to the 4th tee this prime location has a large 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Lifestyle and location this home won't last long on the market...

IMMACULATE HOME. UNBEATABLE LOCATION

8 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Situated high on the hill in central Kawungan this immaculate brick and tile home is perfectly positioned to capture sea breezes with views across town to Fraser...

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE.

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

LOOKING FOR A SPECTACULAR ESTABLISHED HOME? NEED SOMETHING AMAZING TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first. New Home Buyers / Established home...

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

$10 million cash injection transforms CBD icon

The Goods Shed in Toowoomba. Image PHAB Architects

Mayor Paul Antonio has made the project council's top priority

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!