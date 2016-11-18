Hervey Bay diabetics receive prestigious Kellion awards

THE first time William Hunter gave himself an insulin injection for his diabetes, he fainted afterwards.

That day in 1966, he says, was "the start of his diabetic life.”

The retired Hervey Bay GP was recently awarded a Kellion Victory Medal for living with diabetes, alongside Point Vernon resident Beryl Lethlean.

Awarded each year by Diabetes Australia, the medal celebrates the achievments of those living with type 1 or 2 diabetes for 50 years or more.

Having been on insulin since his first treatment, Mr Hunter said had been an interesting journey seeing the improvements in testing and treatment measures.

"Life as a general practitioner has made it easier to control meal times - I am certainly pleased that I did not pursue my initial plan of anaesthetics or orthopaedic surgery,” he said.

"Overall, I do not feel that type 1 diabetes has limited my life in any way and have definitely not held back from any activities because of it.”

Beryl Lethlean collects her 50-year Kellion Victory medal from Dr Alan Stocks AM. Contributed

Ms Lethlean, who was diagnosed in 1958, remembers having to check her sugar levels with a bunsen burner and test tube before improvements to testing came along.

"At that time all I had to check my sugar levels was a test tube and a Bunsen burner, using urine and a tablet of some sort and boil it up. I did not test myself very often, and it was not very exact,” she said.

"My diabetes is well controlled and I appreciate the order and healthy lifestyle having diabetes brings.”