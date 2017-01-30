How they handle the heat: Bay firefighters get fit for duty

Local firies working on their fitness - (L) Jodie Lynch, Brendan Fitzgerald, trainer Sara Connors, Michael McIntyre and Andrew Harvey.

BATTLING scorches flames while carrying heavy equipment is just part of the job description for a firefighter.

Basic safety equipment like a hat, protective clothing and boots can weigh up to 20kg.

Add a hose and the Queensland heat, and our local emergency crews may as well be superheroes.

But alas, firefighters are humans and must keep fit the same way as the rest of us: Through good old exercise.

The brigade from Hervey Bay Fire Station has taken it into their hands to put themselves in the best position to help keep the Fraser Coast safe this year.

FRASER COAST TOP STORIES

Still scorching: Where Qld will top 40 degrees this week

Hovard, Brooks reflect on former mayor Kruger's honour

Stolen car used in early morning rampage in Hervey Bay

They are doing a 12 week fitness challenge, which they started in the first week of this year.

Senior firefighter Jodie Lynch said any improvement in staff fitness can make call-outs easier.

"It can be a very strenuous job fitness wise," she said.

"When working in the heat, even be a few kilograms can help make the job easier."

Firefighter Michael McIntyre said sometime endurance also plays a big factor.

"At one job we were called out to, we ended up running half a kilometre with the hose just to get it connected to water," he said.

In order to measure progress in the 12 weeks, participants at the brigade had their body measurement and weight recorded.

Outside doing their own exercising and utilising the gym at the fire station, those off-duty on Sundays have been fitting in work out sessions at Fraser Coast Strength and Conditioning with trainer Sara Connors.



Join the conversation. Have you stuck with your fitness goal for 2017? Let us know in the comments below.