Hervey Bay Grocery store to close by end of February

THE Fraser Coast is reeling from the shock decision of a local supermarket to close its doors, with up to 40 staff jobs hanging in the balance.

Stockland SUPA IGA has announced it will close its doors on February 17, with the final transition of the store to be handed back by the end of the month.

Up to 40 staff, both permanent and casual, work at the store.

But Cornetts IGA chief executive Graham Booysen said employment transition would be taking place for staff that still wanted to be transferred to another store.

"We're trying to place those people around the Cornett group...there are other stores in the Fraser Coast region, if they want to be transferred,” he said.

"There's nothing concrete at the moment, as we still need to figure out what the staff want to do at the moment.”

The announcement comes just months after a prominent Maryborough grocery store announced it would close its doors in December 2016.

Mr Booysen said it was always a sad sight to see an independent retailer close.

"It's very sad to see an Australian trader close down.

"But as market forces dictate, it wasn't to be,” he said.

"There is a lot of competition in the area...

"It just became non-profitable. And the centre expanded.

"I'm not too sure what will happen with the building.

"But I presume another will be going in.”

The store will undertake advertising programs and clearance sales before the closing date.

The store was contacted and the Chronicle was directed to head office.