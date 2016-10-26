30°
Entertainment

Hervey Bay to Hollywood: dreams do come true

26th Oct 2016 1:06 PM
No Caption
No Caption

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FROM Hervey Bay to Hollywood, Phoebe Tweddle's childhood dream of becoming an actor is a step closer. 

Last week the 19-year-old last graduated from the Amercian Musical and Dramatic Academy.

Studying and performing in Los Angeles has been Phoebe's life for the past two years. 

For Phoebe, life after school was rather different to most.

After graduating from Xavier Catholic College in 2014, the Hervey Bay girl was offered the opportunity of a lifetime, a scholarship to attend one of the most prestigious acting schools in the United States.

Being heavily involved in drama and performing since a young age, Phoebe said she was 'speechless' when she discovered her audition to the academy had been successful.

"It's always been my childhood dream to become an actor, and this opportunity was the perfect stepping stone to making it a reality," she said.

In early 2015, Phoebe made the move to America and began studying a certificate in acting taking classes in film, TV, acting and stage combat.

Balancing work, studies, rehearsing as well as living in another country put no damper on her ability to succeed, graduating with honours in her course.

"This opportunity has taught me so much about the industry and enabled me to grow.

"I'm very excited to see what the future holds", she said.

Phoebe is continuing to live in Los Angeles, for the time being, working and auditioning for roles, hoping to find her break in the big smoke.

Phoebe's commitment and dedication to her studies in the states prove how big things can happen when you go out and chase your dreams.

Phoebe Tweddle has graduates from the Americal Musical and Dramatic Academy.
Phoebe Tweddle has graduates from the Americal Musical and Dramatic Academy.
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  actress america dreams hervey bay hollywood

Discovery of dead birds in M'Boro has residents suspicious

Discovery of dead birds in M'Boro has residents suspicious

An unusually high number of dead birds has been found in Maryborough,

'Dreamworld may never open again'

'The equipment is said by many witnesses to be ageing'

Council needed to talk to residents about the toilet

Mr Wynn feels like salt is being rubbed in the wound

Hervey Bay to Hollywood: dreams do come true

No Caption

She graduated from the Amercial Musical and Dramatic Academy.

Local Partners

Annual show by Maryborough bass band a hit

Beautiful tunes erupted from Maryborough’s Excelsior Band Hall at the weekend.

Community gathers to make giant mosaic

Mosaic project at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery - Nicole McBride.

About 55 came along.

Space station to grace Rockhampton skies tonight

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

Six minute window to see space station tonight

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Singer Tim Finn has written the music for theatre production Ladies in Black.

Musician finds his way to theatre

Hervey Bay to Hollywood: dreams do come true

Hervey Bay to Hollywood: dreams do come true

FROM Hervey Bay to Hollywood, Phoebe Tweddle's childhood dream of becoming an actor is a step closer.

The Bachelor contestants find love with each other

Former Bachelor contestants Megan Marx and Tiffany Scanlon have confirmed their relationship on social media.

MEGAN Marx and Tiffany Scanlon confirm relationship on Instagram.

Liam Payne wants to wed Cheryl Fernandez-Versini

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and Liam Payne

Liam Payne reportedly wants to marry Cheryl Fernandez-Versini

Bindi Irwin 'honoured' to make MAXIM HOT 100 list

Wildlife Warrior named among Australia's most beautiful women

Len Wiseman files for divorce from Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale

Len Wiseman has filed for divorce from Kate Beckinsale

First look at Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life series

Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel in a scene from the TV series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

NETFLIX drops first trailer for its revival of fan favourite.

Hugh Laurie will get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hugh Laurie

Hugh Laurie is set to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

Beautiful Home

Lot 26 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

3 bedroom + study 2 bathroom, ensuite off main bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock up garage with internal access Large...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 11 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 $425,000

4 bedroom 2 bathrooms Open plan living Double lock-up garage 700m2 block

STOP and SMELL THE FLOWERS

6 Bayrise Drive, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 6 Auction in...

Set on a huge 1383m2 allotment with welcoming established trees, manicured lawns and colourful gardens, this neat and tidy three bedroom, two bathroom home...

MUST BE SOLD

16 Kingston Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 $470,000

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS TODAY THIS IS LIVING 1/2 ACRE IN TOWN This could be your chance to own a "big" 1/2 an acre + great side access on both sides. 4 generous...

HUGE HOME ON DOUBLE BLOCK

53 Oleander, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 5 Auction in...

Opportunity knocks for the astute home owner or investor with this large family home on a double block. Coming onto the market for the first time boasting 4 large...

SERIOUS SELLER

6/318 Esplanade, Scarness 4655

Unit 2 1 1 $240,000

Townhouse located in a sought after area of Scarness. The main bedroom boasts a walk-in-robe, plus a balcony to the main bedroom with sea views, where you can...

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $378,000

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

Do you Feel Lucky?

18 Harly Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 2 2 $460,000

Don't miss your opportunity on this state of the art Family property! This quality Ross Collins built home boasts 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with an open plan living...

WELL PRESENTED HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

37 Anchorage Circuit, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 $309,000

Well laid out 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a quiet location. The main bedroom has an ensuite and includes a ceiling fan and built in robe. The kitchen and large...

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June