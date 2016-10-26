Hervey Bay to Hollywood: dreams do come true

FROM Hervey Bay to Hollywood, Phoebe Tweddle's childhood dream of becoming an actor is a step closer.

Last week the 19-year-old last graduated from the Amercian Musical and Dramatic Academy.

Studying and performing in Los Angeles has been Phoebe's life for the past two years.

For Phoebe, life after school was rather different to most.

After graduating from Xavier Catholic College in 2014, the Hervey Bay girl was offered the opportunity of a lifetime, a scholarship to attend one of the most prestigious acting schools in the United States.

Being heavily involved in drama and performing since a young age, Phoebe said she was 'speechless' when she discovered her audition to the academy had been successful.

"It's always been my childhood dream to become an actor, and this opportunity was the perfect stepping stone to making it a reality," she said.

In early 2015, Phoebe made the move to America and began studying a certificate in acting taking classes in film, TV, acting and stage combat.

Balancing work, studies, rehearsing as well as living in another country put no damper on her ability to succeed, graduating with honours in her course.

"This opportunity has taught me so much about the industry and enabled me to grow.

"I'm very excited to see what the future holds", she said.

Phoebe is continuing to live in Los Angeles, for the time being, working and auditioning for roles, hoping to find her break in the big smoke.

Phoebe's commitment and dedication to her studies in the states prove how big things can happen when you go out and chase your dreams.