26°
News

Hervey Bay hospital to receive a $40 million upgrade

Eliza Wheeler
| 19th Sep 2016 12:05 PM Updated: 12:24 PM
UPGRADE: WBHHS CEO Adriane Pennington (L), clinical director for emergency Dr Emuka Nwufoh and MP Bruce Saunders with the plans for a new $40 million Hervey Bay hospital emergency department.
UPGRADE: WBHHS CEO Adriane Pennington (L), clinical director for emergency Dr Emuka Nwufoh and MP Bruce Saunders with the plans for a new $40 million Hervey Bay hospital emergency department. Eliza Wheeler

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Emergency department upgrade:

·         Bed capacity will increase from 19 to 37

·         Short-stay beds will double from 12 to 24

·         10-bed ICU ward will be installed 

·         Work expected to begin early 2017

·         New facility set to open by 2020

 

State Government promises a $40 million emergency department upgrade for Hervey Bay

 

A $40 MILLION upgrade has been announced by the State Government for the Hervey Bay hospital's emergency department.

By 2020, the base hospital's emergency service will almost double in bed capacity from 19 to 37, with the amount of short-stay beds increasing from 12 to 24.

Two extra beds are expected to be added to the eight bed ICU ward on a floor above the emergency ward.

 

On-the-ground staff help design the new facility

 

Clinical director for emergency and clinical decision unit Dr Emuka Nwufoh was part of a team who helped plan the new facility.

He said the biggest issue he wanted to improve in the Hervey Bay ward was overcrowding.

"There has been research done into how to improve this type of situation," Dr Nwufoh said.

"Basically what it comes down to, is hospitals need more than one door for patients to go through at a time."

Dr Nwufoh said for him, the improved department was a personal project of his.

"I have a family here, I have children who live here," he said.

"And if I needed to take them to hospital, I would want the, to be taken care of respectfully and as quick as possible."

 

Waiting times set to improve

 

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service CEO Adrian Pennington said ramping, overcrowding and long waiting times would be a thing of the past once the new facility was completed.

"Our staff are doing a great job under difficult circumstances, but even with the improvements we have made to our model of care, the emergency department clearly has exceeded its current capacity," Mr Pennington said.

"This is a great day, as we know the new emergency department and the clinical decision unit will not only address capacity issues, but also meet the ever-increasing healthcare demands of our community into the future."

 

What about Maryborough?

 

Mr Pennington said Maryborough had not been forgotten.

He said Maryborough's base hospital filled other niches that were not met in Hervey Bay.

"Patients may be sent to Maryborough's emergency department, but if they are very sick, they are sent to Hervey Bay anyway," he said.

"However if they need rehabilitation, well then that can only be done in Maryborough."

The $40 million upgrade is expected to talk 18 months, and is due to start in early 2017.

The works are not expected to affect the amount of beds available at the hospital.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  emergency department, state government, wbhhs

Hervey Bay hospital to receive a $40 million upgrade

Hervey Bay hospital to receive a $40 million upgrade

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service CEO Adrian Pennington said ramping, overcrowding and long waiting times would become a thing of the past.

Why council is seeking independent review of rates

Rates notice Photo: Nat Bromhead / Fraser Coast Chronicle

The council collects $78 million in general rates

Car crashes into light pole on Boat Harbour Drive

Ambulance attend surf rescue at Diggers Beach.Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

A car has collided with a light pole.

Alleged drink driver fails to give way causing crash

Police allege the woman had a blood alcohol reading of 0.170.

Local Partners

40 things you would like to see on the Fraser Coast...

WE did a shout out asking what is the one thing you would like to see on the Fraser Coast.

VIDEO: Burrum project ramps up for local boaties

Work is nearing completion on the long awaited new boat ramp at Burrum Heads. Pictured is the ramp and pontoon.

Fishos are one step closer to using a new $5 million boat ramp

Fraser Coast scooter/wheelchair convoy sets Aussie record

Scooter convoy - heading to Pialba.

Scooter riders and wheelchair users have made Australian history.

Latest deals and offers

Sophia Bush slams 'creepy' airline passenger

Sophia Bush slams 'creepy' airline passenger

SOPHIA Bush has slammed a "creepy" airline passenger who made her "uncomfortable" on a recent flight.

Red Dog is back, with beloved pup in prequel 'True Blue'

Movie is a prequel to 2011 hit.

"I THINK we're gonna be best mates."

Mel C: 'Things are awkward between the Spice Girls'

Not everyone's handled Mel C's reunion snub well

2016 Emmy Awards red carpet fashions

Sarah Hyland arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

STARS of the small screen are frocked up for US TV's night of nights

Sound of Music star taken by rare form of dementia

Charmian Carr died of complications from a rare form of dementia

Don't dream it's over! Crowded House to play special gigs

Crowded House will return to the Sydney Opera House on September 25 and 26 – almost 20 years to the day of their Farewell to the World gig.

Crowded House fans, don't dream it's over as your band returns

Eldest daughter from Sound of Music has died, age 73

"Sound of Music actress Charmian Carr is seen in an undated photo provided by the Carr family. Carr died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Woodland Hills, Calif., of complications from a rare form of dementia. Carr was best known for her role as the eldest Von Trapp daughter, Liesl, in the academy award winning movie, The Sound of Music. She was 73.

Actress Charmian Carr has died aged 73, after suffering dementia

Vendor wants a Contract

9 San Marco Court, Urangan 4655

House 3 1 1 $285,000

3 bedrooms + study Extra living area Fresh throughout Walk to beach 603m2 block This is worth an inspection

An Opportunity for the First Home Buyer or Investor

5 Barilba Street, Scarness 4655

House 2 1 1 Auction

Situated in the sought after central, yet quiet location of Scarness. Solid construction Internal access from the garage into the house Spacious kitchen Solar...

Mortgagee in Possession

12 Chanak Close, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 Auction on Site

4 Bedrooms + Ensuite Separate lounge Extra rumpus room In-ground pool Quiet location 740m2 block (approx) Book and inspection today

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

AMAZING OPPORTUNITY

24 Bunya Court, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction In...

BARGAIN BUYERS WELCOME Are you looking for a 4 bedroom home with 2 bathrooms great side access council approved 6 x 6 double lock up garage with plans available?...

Look No Further

11 Pharlap Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction on Site

3 Bedrooms + office Ensuite off main Open plan living Side access 677m2 block (approx) Great location Book an inspection today

GLAMEROUS COASTAL RESORT LIVING

13/386 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 2 Auction In...

2 BEDROOM UNIT BUILT INS, OWN LAUNDRY, BIG BALCONY OFF THE LOUNGE ROOM. AIR CONDITIONED, BEACH ACROSS THE ROAD. RESORT LIVING AT ITS BEST, WITH, TENIS...

When Location Matters

47 Bayswater Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 Auction in...

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

UNBEATABLE VALUE

82 Endeavour Way, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction In...

Stylishly designed 4 bedroom 2 bathroom residence Double lock up garage, internal access, air conditioned. Good family sized yard, covered entertainment area that...

THIS WONT LAST LONG

10 Pialba Downs Dr, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 Forthcoming...

INSPECT ASAP Owner says SELL SELL SELL THIS 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME IS A GREAT BUY. located in the family friendly suburb of Eli Waters and close to shopping...

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

New dining and entertainment options for Redbank Plaza

Redbank Plaza is getting a $4 million upgrade.

Multimillion-dollar upgrade for shopping centre