Hervey Bay hospital to receive a $40 million upgrade

UPGRADE: WBHHS CEO Adriane Pennington (L), clinical director for emergency Dr Emuka Nwufoh and MP Bruce Saunders with the plans for a new $40 million Hervey Bay hospital emergency department.

Emergency department upgrade:

· Bed capacity will increase from 19 to 37

· Short-stay beds will double from 12 to 24

· 10-bed ICU ward will be installed

· Work expected to begin early 2017

· New facility set to open by 2020

State Government promises a $40 million emergency department upgrade for Hervey Bay

A $40 MILLION upgrade has been announced by the State Government for the Hervey Bay hospital's emergency department.

By 2020, the base hospital's emergency service will almost double in bed capacity from 19 to 37, with the amount of short-stay beds increasing from 12 to 24.

Two extra beds are expected to be added to the eight bed ICU ward on a floor above the emergency ward.

On-the-ground staff help design the new facility

Clinical director for emergency and clinical decision unit Dr Emuka Nwufoh was part of a team who helped plan the new facility.

He said the biggest issue he wanted to improve in the Hervey Bay ward was overcrowding.

"There has been research done into how to improve this type of situation," Dr Nwufoh said.

"Basically what it comes down to, is hospitals need more than one door for patients to go through at a time."

Dr Nwufoh said for him, the improved department was a personal project of his.

"I have a family here, I have children who live here," he said.

"And if I needed to take them to hospital, I would want the, to be taken care of respectfully and as quick as possible."

Waiting times set to improve

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service CEO Adrian Pennington said ramping, overcrowding and long waiting times would be a thing of the past once the new facility was completed.

"Our staff are doing a great job under difficult circumstances, but even with the improvements we have made to our model of care, the emergency department clearly has exceeded its current capacity," Mr Pennington said.

"This is a great day, as we know the new emergency department and the clinical decision unit will not only address capacity issues, but also meet the ever-increasing healthcare demands of our community into the future."

What about Maryborough?

Mr Pennington said Maryborough had not been forgotten.

He said Maryborough's base hospital filled other niches that were not met in Hervey Bay.

"Patients may be sent to Maryborough's emergency department, but if they are very sick, they are sent to Hervey Bay anyway," he said.

"However if they need rehabilitation, well then that can only be done in Maryborough."

The $40 million upgrade is expected to talk 18 months, and is due to start in early 2017.

The works are not expected to affect the amount of beds available at the hospital.