A HERVEY Bay man has been taken to hospital after he was allegedly stabbed in the back and arm.

Emergency services were called to an Urraween address about 3pm on Friday after the man was reportedly attacked with a knife.

FRASER COAST TOP STORIES

1. Upcoming 'extreme' heatwave to blast the Fraser Coast

2. Hervey Bay man allegedly stabbed in back, arm

3. Oakhurst father killed in quad bike tragedy near Tiaro

QAS Senior Operations Supervisor Martin Kelly told the Chronicle paramedics treated a 26-year-old man with puncture wounds.

"The male was conscious with puncture wounds to the back and arm," Mr Kelly said.

"He was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition."

The seriousness of his injuries was not reported.

Police were called to the scene, but were unable to comment further on the incident.