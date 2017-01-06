Hervey Bay man wins $62k in prizes, including trip to Europe

CHANGING his insurance provider brought more than a cheaper deal for one Hervey Bay man - it also won him more than $62,000 in prizes.



Ron Hoffman went in the running to win a European Supercars tour and a Victory Octane motorcycle when he changed his insurance to Shannons last year.



"I didn't even realise I was entered into it."



When Ron received an email saying he had won the competition, he thought it was a scam.



It wasn't until he spoke to a representative from the insurance company that he realised he really had won the amazing prize.



Mr Hoffman will travel to Europe in July, starting in Geneva and visiting four cities as part of the tour.



He will have the opportunity to see the Formula One supercars in action as well as being able to drive some of the world's most powerful cars.



Accommodation is included and the trip is for two people, meaning Mr Hoffman won't be doing the tour alone.



"It will be excellent to go over," he said.



Mr Hoffman said he would be flown to Sydney and from there he would travel to Europe.



He said he could extend his trip if we wanted to in order to travel further.



He will also receive $1000 in prizemoney to spend on his trip.



"It will be summer there so it will be pretty good."



Mr Hoffman will also meet renowned former racing driver Alain Proust during his visit.

