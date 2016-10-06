Hervey Bay Men's Shed 'delighted' with new location

THE days of being cramped up in their Boat Harbour Drive location are over for members of the Hervey Bay Men's Shed as they celebrate a new home.

Men's Shed president Ian Jones said the group would soon move into their new location at Aalborg Rd.

The group plans to use a house at the Nikenbah property as an admin area for conferences and training courses.

The move has been a long time coming for the group, who previously worked off United Church property in smaller, cramped conditions and struggled to bring new members to the facility.

Mr Jones couldn't say enough about how excited they were, with so many members taking pride in the new location.

"They're out there today, cleaning it and taking care of it. It's a marvellous facility for men who a lot of the time get to thinking they have nothing left to offer," he said.

"All of a sudden they find out about the kind of facility we've got and get excited about it."

Mr Jones said the men's shed was doing great work for the mental health of men in the region, citing an encounter with a new member almost a month ago.

"About a month ago, we had a new member join who'd experienced a heart attack. After a week of being with us his wife told us 'I don't think you realise that you've saved my husband's life. Prior to the men's shed he was saying that he was no good at anything and he may as well not be here anymore'," he said.

"Now we can't keep him away; he loves it!

"Our major role is passing on information through communication, through experts in fields that can come along and talk, all thanks to this new facility.

"We want to have a subject done once a month, with experts in the field to come and talk about issues like prostate cancer, depression and other subjects.

"This new facility has opened up a lot of pathways for the men's shed...(and) transformed this club into something that can really contribute to the community."

For more information about the Hervey Bay Men's Shed or to make enquiries about joining, contact 0475 399 830.