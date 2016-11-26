Hervey Bay MP's raffle donation won by future opponent

IRONY: One Nation's candidate for Hervey Bay Damian Huxham with the wine bottles he won in a raffle at the Legends of League gala dinner. The wine was donated by current Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen.

WHAT are the odds?

Local, state and national rugby league legends enthralled Friday night's Legends of League gala dinner at the Beach House Hotel with tales of years past, and an auction saw thousands spent on pieces of sporting history.

As the night progressed, a simple raffle provided the lightest of chuckles.

Fraser Coast companies and identities donated goods as auction and raffle-winning items.

One of those identities was the current Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen, who sat with wife Jenny, towards the front of the room.

Mr Sorensen donated two bottles of wine (a semillon sauvignon blanc and shiraz merlot cabernet for the wine-lovers) in a box adorned with an image of the LNP member.

The winner was not present when the winning ticket was read aloud, but imagine Damian Huxham's surprise when he learned of his win.

One Nation's candidate for Hervey Bay at the next election, Mr Huxham said he wasn't able to collect the prize as he had to pick up his kids from a babysitter.

" I was after some footy memorabilia, I guess I got some political memorabilia instead...” he sent in a text.

The night was one of several major events in the lead-up to the Legends of League game at Hervey Bay's Stafford Park on Saturday night.

Retired greats visited schools throughout the week to spread anti-bullying messages, while SportFirst and Pialba Place hosted meet-and-greets on Saturday morning.