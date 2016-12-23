Hervey Bay police bust drug driver early Thursday morning

A RANDOM Breath Test turned into a court appearance for a 19-year-old Hervey Bay man.

Hervey Bay Police conducted patrols on Main Street, Pialba about 12.50am on Thursday, December 22, when they intercepted a vehicle.

The 19-year-old drvier was questioned then performed a random breath test, to which he returned a nil reading.

Police observed the driver to have glassy eyes and appeared to be under the influence of a substance.

Police then conducted a search of the vehicle and located a drug utensil.

The man was arrested and taken to hospital for a blood test, and was then transported to Hervey Bay watchhouse where he was charged with possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a drug utensil and driving under the influence of a drug.

He will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on January 12, 2017.