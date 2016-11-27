Hervey Bay Police commend legendary road behaviour

Hervey Bay Police have commended the performance of drivers this weekend.

FOLLOWING one of the Fraser Coast's biggest football events in the year, Hervey Bay police have caught an legendary number of drink drivers...

And that number is one.

Only one drink driving incident was recorded since 12pm on Saturday, when the Legends of League day commenced at Stafford Park.

Hervey Bay Police sergeant Maree Wooley said police were pleased by the low level of drink driving numbers.

"People are listening to the road laws and following responsible behaviour at events where consumption of alcohol is going to occur,” she said.

"Plan B's involve the nomination of a responsible driver who is sober...(or) sourcing alternative ways of getting home via taxi or dial-a-driver.”

The Legends of League game saw hundreds of people flock to Stafford Park to watch the clash between the Australian representatives and the Fraser Coast All Stars.