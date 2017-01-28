Hervey Bay primed for Oztag's Junior State Cup

OZTAG TRAINING DAY: The 14-year group are put through their paces.

KELLY Hanson believes that history is being made in Fraser Coast OzTag.

With over 150 kids signing on to participate in the 2017 Kawana Jr State Cup - the most she has seen during her time with Hervey Bay OzTag - she's confident in the kids succeeding at next week's tournament.

She's gone as far as to call it "the Number 1 OzTag event on the calendar for the year."

"We've got a mix of kids from Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Bundaberg, from all over the region. And there's well over a dozen players from Maryborough," she said.

The teams held a training drills and skills day at the fields on Walkers Rd on Sunday, as part of their preparation for the competition.

But Hanson is confident in their abilities, especially with age range of the players they have representing the region.

"Some have been playing since they were six or seven, and we've got some here who will be heading off to the Senior's Cup in about two months," she said.

"It's...from the great culture of the parents of players, they're so supportive with taking them to another city for the game, supporting their dreams.

"It's all about having fun and doing your best."

Hanson insists that at least 80% of the kids participating in the training day had previously gone to last year's cup.

10-year-old Mason Glover is one of them.

"It's my fourth year down there. I'm excited to represent Hervey Bay and also play with all my friends," he said.

Roughly 8000 players are expected to converge on the Sunshine Coast Stadium between January 27-29 for the Cup, which draws players from as far as Townsville and Rockhampton.

And Jemma Caplice, 14, is hoping that there's tougher competition in this year's draw, having been a part of it for the past few years.

"I'm expecting a tough competition, but the girls and I will be great this year. It's the same as every year, a good event with girls from all the other towns," she said.

Hanson is even expecting a few awards to come back with the juniors, given the calibre she has seen over the past few months.

"I'm expecting big things from the 15s girls; they have high skill levels and experience."