UPDATE: Patron "overheard a bomb planting" in Hervey Bay RSL

UPDATE 11PM: THE bomb scare at the Hervey Bay RSL on Wednesday night may have originated from an over-heard conversation.

A Queensland Police Media spokesman said investigations were continuing into the incident.

"Police received the call about 8.25pm, somebody allegedly heard someone say there was a bomb apparently planted at the RSL," the spokesman said.

"The guys went down there, did a search and evacuated the premises, but they couldn't find anything.

"They're still making enquiries into the people that mentioned it, but they haven't spoken to them yet."

The spokesman said the informants had acted appropriately by informing authorities about what they had allegedly heard.

"Obviously, if you do hear anything suspicious, we deal with it as it comes in and we treat it seriously, which is what police have done here by going through and doing the searches."

Just before 9.30pm, two loud bangs were heard in the Hervey Bay area, but the QPS spokesman said they were "probably not related".

"There was no mention (of the bangs), they didn't find anything detonated or of significance at the scene," he said.

EARLIER: A bomb threat at Hervey Bay RSL is believed to be a hoax.

Emergency services were called to the Pialba premises late Wednesday in relation to the threat.

Hervey Bay Police have treated the incident as a hoax.

More to come.