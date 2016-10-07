BREAKING: Hervey Bay RSL evacuated after second bomb threat

UPDATE, 10.50AM: HERVEY Bay RSL was evacuated after a threatening note was found at Coles, across the road.

A note was found at the customer service desk at about 9.40am, threatening for a bomb to go off at the Hervey Bay RSL at 10am.

This sparked the urgent evacuation of everyone inside the RSL building.

Emergency services attended the scene but patrons were clear to re-enter about 10.15am.

It is the second time the RSL was evacuated in three days.

Hervey Bay RSL general manager Jason Lynch is not shaken about the repeated threats on the business.

"This is the type of thing that can happen anywhere," he said.

"Everyone is safe and well and that's what's most important."

EARLIER: HERVEY Bay RSL has been evacuated for the second time in three days.

Members were evacuated from the premises about 10am on Friday morning, but it is understood to have been another hoax.

Police are at the scene.

Yesterday, general manager Jason Lynch praised emergency services, staff and patrons for the way they handled Wednesday night's bomb scare.