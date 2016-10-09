Hervey Bay Sailing Club to benefit from a Federal grant

HERVEY Bay Sailing Club will be race-ready with a new outboard fitted to the club's start boat, with the help of a Stronger Communities Program grant from the Federal Government.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt announced the club received $5761 to replace a 20-year-old outboard motor, with a new 70HP 4 stroke outboard.

Hervey Bay Sailing Club president Leigh Hewish said the new motor on the start boat would provide a safe and encouraging environment for volunteers and sailors.

"The boat is critical for hosting the annual Bay to Bay Trailable Yacht Race, as well as regular hosting of State and National Championships and the hosting of the World A Class Championships in 2018,” Mr Hewish said.

Mr Hewish said regattas hosted by the club attracted about 1,000 visitors to Hervey Bay each year, and expected the upcoming World Championships to provide international exposure.

"This upgrade means the Hervey Bay Sailing Club can continue to safely host regattas,” Mr Hewish said.