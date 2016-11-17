Hervey Bay Somme memorial to go out with a boom

The Hervey Bay RSL Band pipes the marchers to Freedom Park during the Anzac Day services earlier this year.

DON'T be alarmed if you hear an earth-shattering sound on Friday night - it's the RSL paying tribute to the Battle of the Somme.

The Hervey Bay RSL sub-branch will commemorate the 100 year anniversary of the ending of the Battle of the Somme in World War 1 with the firing of Maryborough's iconic time cannon, along with a re-enactment of soldiers exiting the trenches, and an address by a French representative.

David Grainger, who was chosen to MC the memorial, said residents have an affinity to commemorations, given the strong connection the region holds to war veterans.

"We're talking about the loss of an incredible amount of life - 16,000 people wiped off the face of the earth, and all young men. It's quite horrific," he said.

"People connect with these kinds of memorials.

"It was the bloodiest battle in our history and it lasted for 141 days of pure hell, and saw over one million lives lost.

"Over half a million Germans died, over forty thousand French and the British and their Domain made up the rest."

Mr Grainger said the sub-branch would transport the cannon to Hervey Bay for the commemoration, an act which he hasn't seen in years.

The time cannon remains an iconic piece of Maryborough's history, and is fired every Thursday by city ambassadors at the Heritage City Markets.

"It's most definitely a significant time piece, but it doesn't usually move to Hervey Bay. It's not something that usually happens," he said

"I think it will be a good turnout, and the public are invited along to see the firing of the cannon themselves."

The commemoration will start the mounting of the catafalque guard at 6:30pm at Freedom Park.