Hervey Bay teen named in Tigers' representative squad

A STINT in the Fraser Coast Falcons Development Squad may have been the catalyst for Sam Ballini's rugby league career.

The 17-year-old was part of the inaugural training squad this season.

The higher intensity, skills and focus on the basics gave the Hervey Bay Seagull the edge he needed for the next big step. That came last week, when Ballini successfully trialled for Easts Tigers' initial Mal Meninga Cup squad.

"It was a really good experience, there were heaps of people there,” Ballini said.

"Lachie (Jackson) was the only other one I knew. The rest were mostly from Brisbane.”

Ballini has played rugby league for the last eight years, and covered just about every position on the field.

He was a member of the Seagulls' under-18s squad who reached the grand final this season, and will have another year in the junior ranks in 2017.

Ballini will travel back to Brisbane for the next stage in November, where the final cuts will be made for the Tigers' 2017 squad.

The Falcons' squad, led by former Seagull Tye Ingebrigtsen and Falcons football operations manager Dane Campbell and captain Tom Murphy, honed the junior players' skill and gave them an insight to what it was like to train as a professional footballer.

"It was an insight to the type of training they do at the Falcons so it was a bit of that - a lot more hectic,” Ballini said. "The speed, the contact was bigger and better; it gave us a good insight as to what it's like. We did a lot of shape work and working together.”

Ballini said extra strength training with A-grade star Joel McCrea had helped.

"I've been doing a lot of strength training with Joel at Universal Fitness, and I'm really thankful for his help and the opportunity. to trial (at Easts).”