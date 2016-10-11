33°
Sport

Hervey Bay teen named in Tigers' representative squad

Matthew McInerney
| 11th Oct 2016 5:46 PM
Hervey Bay Seagulls junior Sam Ballini.
Hervey Bay Seagulls junior Sam Ballini. Matthew McInerney

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A STINT in the Fraser Coast Falcons Development Squad may have been the catalyst for Sam Ballini's rugby league career.

The 17-year-old was part of the inaugural training squad this season.

The higher intensity, skills and focus on the basics gave the Hervey Bay Seagull the edge he needed for the next big step. That came last week, when Ballini successfully trialled for Easts Tigers' initial Mal Meninga Cup squad.

"It was a really good experience, there were heaps of people there,” Ballini said.

"Lachie (Jackson) was the only other one I knew. The rest were mostly from Brisbane.”

Ballini has played rugby league for the last eight years, and covered just about every position on the field.

He was a member of the Seagulls' under-18s squad who reached the grand final this season, and will have another year in the junior ranks in 2017.

Ballini will travel back to Brisbane for the next stage in November, where the final cuts will be made for the Tigers' 2017 squad.

The Falcons' squad, led by former Seagull Tye Ingebrigtsen and Falcons football operations manager Dane Campbell and captain Tom Murphy, honed the junior players' skill and gave them an insight to what it was like to train as a professional footballer.

"It was an insight to the type of training they do at the Falcons so it was a bit of that - a lot more hectic,” Ballini said. "The speed, the contact was bigger and better; it gave us a good insight as to what it's like. We did a lot of shape work and working together.”

Ballini said extra strength training with A-grade star Joel McCrea had helped.

"I've been doing a lot of strength training with Joel at Universal Fitness, and I'm really thankful for his help and the opportunity. to trial (at Easts).”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  easts tigers, hervey bay seagulls, mal meninga cup, rugby league, sam ballini

BREAKING: Bone found during excavation on the Esplanade

BREAKING: Bone found during excavation on the Esplanade

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said it was unclear whether the bone was human or not.

The Fraser Coast's anti-sports precinct wishlist

The proposed Fraser Coast sport precinct. Photo Contributed

What you'd rather see in place of the sport precinct.

Young mum terrified by clown peeking through her window

A mum and her son were started by a creepy clown.

Mum heard her baby giggling before she saw a man in a white mask.

Pretend pimp choked, robbed 64-year-old sex worker

SEX SLAVES: Human trafficking will be discussed at the upcoming Splendour Immerse Women Conference at Gayndah's ACC Church. Photo Brandon Livesay / Central & North Burnett Times

Mental health means this Fraser Coast man's jail sentenced reduced.

Local Partners

A medical centre will open in Craignish next week

ALMOST a year since closing, Craignish’s only GP practice will again open its doors under new management.

Politician seeks photos of the region for book

GORGEOUS SUNSET: The Urangan Pier is a great place to see when on the Fraser Coast.

Book will showcase our region.

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

Latest deals and offers

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar after the cost of the visa to bring international artists to the country goes up 600% next month.

SOLVED: UFO expert explains mysterious lights

Brett Anderson filmed two mysterious lights over Caloundra about 10.30pm on October 6 but the "UFOs” have been discounted as man-made devices.

Caloundra UFO explained

Brooke blind-sided in shock Australian Survivor elimination

Brooke Jowett in a scene from Australian Survivor.

FLICK betrays best friend as reality show's alliance crumbles.

Calling all live sport fanatics - this is your season

It wouldn't be an Aussie summer without loads of live cricket!

SUMMER in Brisbane means sport.

Power Rangers get a serious makeover in new movie

Dacre Montgomery in a scene from the movie Power Rangers.

FIRST look at big-screen remake of beloved TV series.

Local band announced as Slipknot support act

Singer Corey Taylor of the US heavy metal band 'Slipknot' on stage during a concert at the Nova Rock 2015 festival in Nickelsdorf, Austria, 14 June 2015.

Local band gets spot on monster bill

King Parrot and revocation to headline Thrash Festival

A new heavy aussie festival has been announced. Photo Contributed

New heavy festival announced for Australia.

BELOW REPLACEMENT COST (Off Augustus Boulevard)

12 Roebuck Street, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $372,000

This fantastic home is located close to schools and shopping centre You have internal access from the attached double garage, which is remote controlled The home...

UNBEATABLE VALUE

82 Endeavour Way, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

Stylishly designed 4 bedroom 2 bathroom residence Double lock up garage, internal access, air conditioned. Good family sized yard, covered entertainment area that...

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

One acre at Dundowran Beach with Views

10 Canthium Court, Dundowran Beach 4655

Residential Land This elevated 4,493m2 approx block is situated at the end of a ... Submit an Offer

This elevated 4,493m2 approx block is situated at the end of a quite cul-de-sac in the highly sought after Park Residential estate of Dundowran Beach. The block is...

PICK OF THE CROP

53 Bunya Court, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction In...

GENEROUS FAMILY LIVING 660m2 of family living space available here. 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and, a BIG kitchen, for the entertainer in the family. Looking for a...

THIS MUST BE SEEN

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 2 2 Auction in...

5 Bedrooms plus ensuite Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Teenage retreat Water views Shed 1045 m2 Block Book an inspection today.

An Opportunity for the First Home Buyer or Investor

5 Barilba Street, Scarness 4655

House 2 1 1 Auction in...

Situated in the sought after central, yet quiet location of Scarness. Solid construction Internal access from the garage into the house Spacious kitchen Solar...

HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT

6 Ungowa Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Are you seeking a low maintenance GEM that's close and handy to everything in town? This incredible 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, has just what you're after. Don't...

On top of the world

4 High Point Road, Dundowran 4655

Residential Land High on top of Craignish this elevated parcel of land is ready ... 185000

High on top of Craignish this elevated parcel of land is ready to build on and will offer great sea views to Dundowran beach and beyond. Surrounded by quality...

THIS WONT LAST LONG

10 Pialba Downs Dr, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 Submit an Offer

INSPECT ASAP Owner says SELL SELL SELL THIS 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME IS A GREAT BUY. located in the family friendly suburb of Eli Waters and close to shopping...

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

Councillors to rule on 'rogue' development

Construction of Breeze Mooloolba by Aria property group. Corner of Alexandra Parade and and Meta Street, Mooloolaba.

Report on development that breached approval conditions to go public