33°
News

Hervey Bay Visitor's Centre wins gold at Tourism Awards

Blake Antrobus
| 14th Nov 2016 8:58 AM
The award winners for the Visitor Information Services category are presented at the Queensland Tourism Awards on Friday night.
The award winners for the Visitor Information Services category are presented at the Queensland Tourism Awards on Friday night. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ANDREW Ellis believes the latest award for the Hervey Bay Visitor Information Centre is a sign of their hard work coming to fruition.

The centre took out gold at the Queensland Tourism Awards ceremony on Friday, beating out regional competitors in the highly contested Visitor Information Services category.

Ellis, who manages the centre, said they were on the right track when it came to making their business a "one-stop shop for travellers.”

"Not being afraid to try new things, and to try and work what our customer needs and what we could do to meet their needs, gave us the edge in the competition,” he said.

"We took over the centre 3 years ago, and its now come to fruition with the award we've received.

"But we've still got a while before we get to where we want to be. It's an ongoing change process.”

Bradley Nardi, Acting General Manager for Fraser Coast Tourism and Events, said it was an outstanding achievement for the region.

"All three of our Visitor Information Centres are an incredibly important source of communication between the region and our visitors,” he said.

"This is an outstanding achievement for the Hervey Bay Centre, and is particularly pleasing as it highlights both a positive experience for those who visit the centre, and an effective link between visitors and our valued tourism operators.”

Other finalists representing the Fraser Coast at the 2016 Queensland Tourism Awards included:

  • Tasman Venture
  • WetSide Waterpark
  • Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort
  • Kingfisher Bay Resort Group
  • Australia's Nature Coast international marketing campaign.
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  gold award hervey bay queensland tourism awards visitor information centre

DEAD FISH: Hundreds of fish suddenly die in Urangan lake

DEAD FISH: Hundreds of fish suddenly die in Urangan lake

URANGAN residents woke up this morning to find hundreds of dead fish have surfaced in the lake near Truro St.

Supermoon: Best time and top tips to capture on camera

Ian Ward captured this photo of the supermoon over Maroochydore.

The supermoon will appear about 15% larger

UPDATE: Hundreds still without power in Maryborough

Brendan Dale took a photo of a whole field covered in hail.

Power is still out following the wild weather on the weekend.

Queensland cricketing legends to visit the Fraser Coast

Stuart Law meets fans at the Brisbane Heat fan day at Limestone Park. Photo: Kate Czerny / The Queensland Times

Two Queensland cricket legends will visit Fraser Coast in December.

Local Partners

Get a festive photo and help the refuge

The Maryborough Animal Refuge will hold its second annual Christmas at the Refuge with plenty of stalls, kids rides and activities, raffles and food.

Dance school to celebrate 40 year anniversary with concert

Show girls: performers from the Toni Robinson school of dance thrilled the crowd with the classic 'lady marmalade' at the Brolga Theatre concert on Saturday night. NAT BROMHEAD 10m 584f

"I've met so many wonderful students along the way."

Remembrance Day services around the Fraser Coast

Remembrance Day ceremony at RSL Memorial Hall in Ipswich Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

Services will be held across the region to honour our veterans.

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Swift turns to Drake for new hip hop sound

Swift turns to Drake for new hip hop sound

'BLANK Space' hitmaker Taylor Swift has turned to Drake for help with her new album, according to a report.

Sir Elton John: Britain is horrible at present

Sir Elton John admits Britain is "horrible" at the moment.

Gable Tostee explains why he recorded fatal Tinder date

Gable Tostee has faced an interview by Channel 9's 60 Minutes

Will and Karlie become first Queenslanders to win The Block

The Block winners Will Bethune and Karlie Cicero celebrate their auction result.

FIVE teams rake in nearly $3 million in prize money on auction day.

Robbie Williams' four-year-old daughter wants tattoos

Robbie Williams' four-year-old daughter wants tattoos for Christmas

Katy Perry donates 10k to Planned Parenthood

Katy Perry fears funding to essential services may be cut

Michelle Dockery 'got over' Downton Abbey with work

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery

Downton Abbey star mourned end of hit show

Acreage Delight

929 Saltwater Creek Rd, Maryborough 4650

House 3 2 2 $448,000

The current owners have decided to sell this lovely property after 37 years. The home would suite a family wanting to enjoy the 16 acres that are available here. ...

UNBEATABLE VALUE

82 Endeavour Way, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

Stylishly designed 4 bedroom 2 bathroom residence Double lock up garage, internal access, air conditioned. Good family sized yard, covered entertainment area that...

Holiday Apartment in Prime Position

9/13 Ann Street, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 1 $160,000

This sun filled unit provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal holidays. Positioned in a holiday complex, this unit has an open floor plan...

DECEASED ESTATE

6 Bayrise Drive, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Set on a huge 1383m2 allotment with welcoming established trees, manicured lawns and colourful gardens, this neat and tidy three bedroom, two bathroom home...

LIFESTYLE BLOCK CLOSE TO BEACH

34 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

Residential Land This is a magnificent lifestyle block located in the highly sort after ... Submit an Offer

This is a magnificent lifestyle block located in the highly sort after address of Straits Outlook Craignish. Surrounded by quality homes in this park residential...

Location Meets Luxury

5 Belmoreana Court, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 5 2 4 Auction

Prestigious Suburb of Dundowran Beach Bespoke in design and with opulence in abundance, this large home is an architectural statement that is uncompromising in...

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

Views forever

91 Christensen Street, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $499,000

The beautiful executive living with sea views in a very desirable sought after location. The home consists of: 4 bedrooms with an office/fifth bedroom 2 bathrooms...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

Beautiful Home

Lot 26 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

3 bedroom + study 2 bathroom, ensuite off main bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock up garage with internal access Large...

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCalls family home that is known as the Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!