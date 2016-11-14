Hervey Bay Visitor's Centre wins gold at Tourism Awards

The award winners for the Visitor Information Services category are presented at the Queensland Tourism Awards on Friday night.

ANDREW Ellis believes the latest award for the Hervey Bay Visitor Information Centre is a sign of their hard work coming to fruition.

The centre took out gold at the Queensland Tourism Awards ceremony on Friday, beating out regional competitors in the highly contested Visitor Information Services category.

Ellis, who manages the centre, said they were on the right track when it came to making their business a "one-stop shop for travellers.”

"Not being afraid to try new things, and to try and work what our customer needs and what we could do to meet their needs, gave us the edge in the competition,” he said.

"We took over the centre 3 years ago, and its now come to fruition with the award we've received.

"But we've still got a while before we get to where we want to be. It's an ongoing change process.”

Bradley Nardi, Acting General Manager for Fraser Coast Tourism and Events, said it was an outstanding achievement for the region.

"All three of our Visitor Information Centres are an incredibly important source of communication between the region and our visitors,” he said.

"This is an outstanding achievement for the Hervey Bay Centre, and is particularly pleasing as it highlights both a positive experience for those who visit the centre, and an effective link between visitors and our valued tourism operators.”

Other finalists representing the Fraser Coast at the 2016 Queensland Tourism Awards included: