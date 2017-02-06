Hervey Bay's Armstrong and Powers top Caloundra field

ON FIRE: Lochie Armstrong and Toby Powers are two of Hervey Bay's bright talents.

REMEMBER their names.

Lochie Armstrong and Toby Powers are just two of young local triathletes who could be on the path to huge futures in the sport.

The Hervey Bay Triathlon Club pair competed in the Super Sprint Distance event at the Queensland Tri Series at Caloundra.

Armstrong was the first male home in the 14-15yrs age group while Powers was first in the 13yrs class.

It was a strong result for the boys who are two great hopes at the Queensland School Sport 13-19yrs Triathlon Championship later this month.

The competition will be held on February 23-24 in Hervey Bay, and will be a return to where Armstrong won the School Sport Australia title last year.

Hervey Bay's Jhairah Taylor and Chantelle McCarthy won the male and female Caloundra Open Water Swim events.