Hey dog baiter, I hope the police catch up with you

jordanjphilp
| 4th Oct 2016 11:21 AM

THERE is no way I could ever understand how someone could want to hurt an animal.

I was horrified when I first heard about today's front page story on the family whose dog was targeted with a pie packed with rat poison. What is wrong with people?

Milly's owners believe the attack could be someone's sick attempt to target barking dogs in their Granville street.

I hope the Pavey family end up reporting this to the police because we definitely need less of these sorts of people in our community.

It's long been known the first signs of someone being a possible threat to the community is the tendency to harm animals and I don't doubt this is the case.

As a dog owner and as a human being I hope police catch up with this person, and if not the police, then karma.

You know there's something wrong when a person is more of an animal than a dog.

If you know anything that could assist police in this case, please call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or call the Maryborough police station.

Topics:  dog baiting, opinion, rspca

THERE is no way I could ever understand how someone could want to hurt an animal.

