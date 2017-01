Hey skaters, have your say on a planned skate park

FRASER Coast Regional Council is seeking public feedback on the design of a proposed skate park extension.



It would be an extension to the existing skate park located in Anzac Park in Maryborough.



The desired feedback from the public follows pre-design consultation workshops that were held with more 50 of Maryborough skate locals.



Head to tinyurl.com/anzacskatepark to view the draft concept report.



To provide feedback, email enquiry@frasercoast.qld.gov.au.



The deadline is January 11.