30°
News

Hi-tech tool in the breast cancer war: letter

27th Oct 2016 2:00 PM
BREAKTHROUGH: A new tool allows surgeons to remove all cancer tissue from the breast.
BREAKTHROUGH: A new tool allows surgeons to remove all cancer tissue from the breast. targovcom

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A TOOL that will enable surgeons to detect malignant breast cancer tissue during surgery using new imaging techniques has been developed by researchers at The University of Western Australia and the Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research.

The new tool allows surgeons to assess the thin rim of healthy tissue, known as the "surgical margin”, to ensure that an entire tumour has been removed during surgery and does not recur. The technology has the potential to spare thousands of breast cancer patients the burden of a second surgery and become an important new addition to the clinical toolkit.

The innovative technique "Optical coherence micro-elastography” (OCME) has been described in a paper written by PhD student Wes Allen, from UWA's School of Electrical, Electronic and Computer Engineering and the Perkins.

The paper was published in Biomedical Optics Express and highlighted by the Optical Society, a leading professional organisation in the field of optics.

OCME forms high-resolution images of how tissue feels. This is achieved by applying a mechanical force to the tissue and measuring how much the tissue deforms using the imaging technique, optical coherence tomography.

The stiffness of the tissue at each point is then mapped into an image, referred to as an elastogram.

Incomplete removal of cancerous tissue is a major issue in breast-conserving surgery.

This tool will provide surgeons with feedback about whether malignant tissue exists in the surgical margin while the patient is still in the operating room.

Ultimately, we believe that the technology can be translated into a handheld probe that can be used during surgery.

The potential widespread impact of this tool is attributed to the collaborative, cross-disciplinary nature of our research group.

By working closely with surgeons and pathologists, we have developed a good understanding of what they need.

DR BRENDAN KENNEDY,

UWA School of Electrical, Electronic and Computer Engineering

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  cancer health letter to the editor medical research

10 ways to prevent dreaded midges from biting

10 ways to prevent dreaded midges from biting

WITH the warmer days settling in comes midges on the Fraser Coast.

VIDEO: Police remove suspicious package found at office

Emergency crews at Llew O'Brien's officer after a suspicious package was found.

Offices were evacuated after the package was found.

UPDATE: Urangan stabbing victim to undergo surgery

Police generic. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

Authorities are investigating the incident.

6 of Fraser Coast's newest developments under construction

NEW STATION: A drawing of the finalised Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum, set to open late November 2016.

Six developments going up across the region right now.

Local Partners

Band will stop in Maryborough as part of national tour

The Jesse Morris Band will perform a show on the Riverstage at the Brolga Theatre on November 6, as part of Sunday Riverside.

Annual show by Maryborough bass band a hit

Power Brass Showcase by Maryborough Excelsior City Band - Steve Moulds on euphonium.

It was the annual Power Brass Showcase.

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Singer Tim Finn has written the music for theatre production Ladies in Black.

Musician finds his way to theatre

Buy your own brothel: Scarlet Harem for sale

Buy your own brothel: Scarlet Harem for sale

THE Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel is up for sale in what could be a once in a lifetime opportunity for buyers, and for locals to get a glimpse inside.

I'm ready for a heart stopping Bachelorette finale, are you?

The Bachelorette Georgia Love with her final two bachelors Matty Johnson, left, and Lee Elliott.

Ready to find out who stole Georgia Love's heart.

Tom Cruise credits success to Scientology

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise credits his success to Scientology

Hacksaw Ridge leads AACTA Awards nominations

Andrew Garfield and Teresa Palmer in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

MEL Gibson's wartime drama opens in cinemas next week.

ABBA to reunite for virtual live experience

ABBA

ABBA have confirmed they are to reunite - in virtual reality form

Hugh Laurie receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hugh Laurie on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hugh Laurie and his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Blake Lively hosts 40th party for Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively throws husband Ryan Reynold's 40th birthday bash

Do you Feel Lucky?

18 Harly Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 2 2 $460,000

Don't miss your opportunity on this state of the art Family property! This quality Ross Collins built home boasts 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with an open plan living...

Mortgagee in Possession

12 Chanak Close, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 $285,000

4 Bedrooms + Ensuite Separate lounge Extra rumpus room In-ground pool Quiet location 740m2 block (approx) Book and inspection today

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

Beautiful Home

Lot 26 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

3 bedroom + study 2 bathroom, ensuite off main bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock up garage with internal access Large...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 11 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 $425,000

4 bedroom 2 bathrooms Open plan living Double lock-up garage 700m2 block

STOP and SMELL THE FLOWERS

6 Bayrise Drive, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 6 Auction in...

Set on a huge 1383m2 allotment with welcoming established trees, manicured lawns and colourful gardens, this neat and tidy three bedroom, two bathroom home...

MUST BE SOLD

16 Kingston Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 $470,000

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS TODAY THIS IS LIVING 1/2 ACRE IN TOWN This could be your chance to own a "big" 1/2 an acre + great side access on both sides. 4 generous...

HUGE HOME ON DOUBLE BLOCK

53 Oleander, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 5 Auction in...

Opportunity knocks for the astute home owner or investor with this large family home on a double block. Coming onto the market for the first time boasting 4 large...

SERIOUS SELLER

6/318 Esplanade, Scarness 4655

Unit 2 1 1 $240,000

Townhouse located in a sought after area of Scarness. The main bedroom boasts a walk-in-robe, plus a balcony to the main bedroom with sea views, where you can...

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $378,000

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

6 houses in Gympie under $200,000

$170, 000, 9 Norman St, Gympie

These Gympie houses are perfect for investors or first home-buyers

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?