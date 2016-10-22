Hidden gem of country racing

THE VOICE: Race caller Len Jansan from Maryborough sets up his speakers along the track. He has been calling the races for the past 35 years.

RACE caller Les Jansan reckons the Torbanlea Racetrack is a hidden gem in Australia.

A caller for more than 40 years, Mr Jansan said attendees could expect an exciting race schedule for the weekend, with riders and horses coming from all over the region.

"Looking around here, there are a lot of horses from Rockhampton, Brisbane, Laidley, Bundaberg and even from the locals,” he said.

"There should be around 60-70 runners here today alone.

"The track is in excellent form, and it's a credit to the committee for their hard work,” he said.

Mr Jansan was confident the races would put on "some of the best country racing from all over the nation,” with a track that had a proud history.

He said it be a good family picnic day.

"Some of the people racing here ... have been there longer than I have; big history behind the place,” he said.

"It'll be one of the best days for quite a few years, and with fresh blood on the committee it will turn out to be a great day.

"Proper preparation has been the key.”