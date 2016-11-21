'High risk' dingo encounters soar on Fraser Is.

A dingo on the beach at Fraser Island. Photo Contributed

QUEENSLAND Parks and Wildlife Services have recorded the highest number of high-risk dingo interactions on Fraser Island over the past year.

At least 66 encounters classed as "threatening" and 16 "high-risk" interactions that have occurred this year between Fraser Island dingoes and visitors, making for a total of 82 high risk encounters.

It compares with a total of 92 encounters for 2014 - 79 marked as "threatening" and 13 "high-risk" -and 64 total encounters for 2015.

The statistics come after a Brisbane man reported an incident involving a dingo approaching his family on Fraser Island earlier this month.

"Rangers spoke to members of the party shortly after the interaction and recorded initial information before continuing to patrol the area," a spokesperson from QPWS said.

"It's understood the family at the lagoon was following the dingo-safety advice."

QPWS stated the reasons for clusters of encounters was regularly investigated, with many interactions often found to include visitors feeding and interacting with the wild animals.

"Visitors interacting with dingoes through deliberate feeding, leaving food available and close personal contact can lead to 'habituation' of dingoes and eventually result in negative interactions," a spokesperson from QPWS said.

"QPWS staff work to reduce those negative interactions through education and enforcement.

"In the three months to October 2016, rangers issued eight infringement notices relating to feeding dingoes or making food available.

Staying Dingo Safe:

Do not run - running or jogging can trigger a negative dingo interaction

Always stay close (within arm's reach) of children and young teenagers

Always walk in groups

Camp in fenced areas where possible

Never feed dingoes

Lock up food stores and iceboxes (even on a boat)

Never store food or food containers in tents, and

Secure all rubbish, fish and bait

If you witness a dingo attack notify rangers as soon as possible by calling 4127 9150.