"Higher and higher” calibre of winners at Awards night

Winners of the 2016 Fraser Coast Business and Tourism Awards night are announced.

"ALL ships sail higher in a rising tide,” according to Brad Nardi, acting general manager of Fraser Coast Opportunities.

He says this following the 2016 Fraser Coast Business and Tourism Awards night, a showcase of the entrepreneurship and pedigree of businesses across the Fraser Coast region.

Judges from all 3 working chambers of commerce in the region - Hervey Bay, Maryborough and Tiaro - helped to judge the panel along with Fraser Coast business identity Leigh Bennett.

Mr Nardi said it was a great night that was "filled with optimism.”

"Each year we see a higher and higher calibre of entrants,” he said.

"They did a fantastic job of impressing the panel. It's fantastic to get the business community together and see all entrants pushed to higher levels.”

Daniel Hunjas, Managing Director for Edge Marketing said it was an honour to be a major sponsor for the event for a second year.

"Each year the Fraser Coast Business and Tourism Awards is a fantastic event for the region. It's really great to be able to celebrate the achievements of both the applicants and winners for the last year," he said.

Award Winners:

Tourism - Marine based: Aquavue Café Watersports

Retail: AATEC Office Technology

Caravan and Budget Accommodation: Eurong Beach Resort

Education Provider: The Fraser Coast Anglican College

Health Provider: Australian Hearing

Primary Industries and Agri-Business: Hard Rock Quarries

Restaurants Café and Hospitality: The Vinyard

Customer Service: AATEC Office Technology

Trade and Manufacturing: Hyne Timber

Tourism - Land based: Fraser Explorer Tours

Professional Services: Suthers Lawyers

Innovation: Hyne Timber

Marketing: Tasman Venture

Accommodation: Ocean Resort and Spa

Young Achiever of the Year: Tara Bradbury - BDM Academy

Best New Business: Torquay Bed and Breakfast

Hall of Fame inductee - Fraser Coast Top Tourist Park

John Craig-Gardiner Award - Chris Reeves

Chamber Presidents' Best Business Award - Oceans Resort and Spa