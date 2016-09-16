Hinch and Hanson:'the people speak': letter

Justice Party Senator Derry Hinch congratulates One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson after making her maiden speech in the Senate in Canberra.

IN HIS maiden speech Derryn Hinch, Victorian senator for the Justice Party, condemned the political culture which condoned politicians' lucrative salaries and perks, while serving their own best interests in office.

Newly elected Pauline Hanson is another senator empowered to rally against the political status quo. The people speak!

It is just what Labor Senator Sam Dastyari has exhibited recently, admitting just not wanting to pick up the tab for personal travel expenses to China.

Who do these people, supposedly representing the Australian public, think they are?

It is time for a little straight talk from representatives like Hinch and Hanson, to set the record straight and condemn a culture which Australians pay for, but see little in return.

The budget deficit escalates by the day, interest on borrowing at $1billion a month, while we can no longer afford to keep these politicians in the lifestyle to which they seem to be accustomed.

Many are already millionaires or billionaires, yet draw their lucrative superannuations above the norm. It is a culture of "entitlement"!

Our political system is no longer a democracy, with too many chiefs and not enough indians in it, feathering their own nests, retiring after only a brief "work life", condemning future generations of Australians to national debt, poverty and homelessness.

How many are on generous welfare payments, laughing at our gullibility, yet condemning our way of life?

How many, like Manis, had no right to be here?

Should there be some keener monitoring of who we allow into our country, granting liberal welfare payments to, despite any outcry of racism?

Wake up!

We are being taken for a ride!

No more "Mr Nice Guy"!

E. ROWE,

Marcoola