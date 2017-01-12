37°
Hinchliffe's 'wee' bit of advice on heat wave

Jeremy Pierce, Jack McKay, Chris Honnery, The Courier-Mail | 12th Jan 2017 1:05 PM
Mooloolaba Beach is one of the best places on the Sunshine Coast to cool down in the heat.
Mooloolaba Beach is one of the best places on the Sunshine Coast to cool down in the heat.

ACTING health minister Stirling Hinchliffe has called for Queenslanders to monitor the colour of their urine as the state bakes in heatwave conditions.

Speaking at a media conference for the Gold Coast light rail project, Mr Hinchliffe warned people to remain hydrated during the sizzling conditions.

He said that extended to monitoring the colour of your urine for clues of dehydration.

"I don't want to seem squeamish about this but you need to monitor your own urine," he said.

"If you feel your urine is dark you should make sure you increase your fluid intake.

"Water is best."

He said his message followed talks with Queensland's chief health officer about earnings for the heatwave gripping much of the state.

A potential thunderstorm late this afternoon could provide slight relief.

But towns across the Channel region look set to endure another uncomfortable night of sticky conditions as a heatwave engulfs the region.

Temperatures increased steadily this morning, with some parts of the state hitting 30 degrees before 9am.

In Brisbane, the mercury climbed to 31.8 degrees by 10am while Amberly reached 30.5 degrees.

Cunnamulla in the state's far west, also hit 37.3 degrees by mid morning as temperatures in St George reached 37.3 degrees.

Last night, Birdsville recorded the highest overnight temperature in Queensland at 32.2 degrees while Thargomindah hit an uncomfortable 32 degrees.

OVERNIGHT: THE southeast is likely to be very similar to the Gabba last night - full to bursting with heat and scorchers.

Temperatures in some parts are expected to nudge close to a sizzling 40C today as the state's south continues to swelter through a severe heatwave.

Jemma Kersnovske, 14, from Bracken Ridge, cools off at Gardners Falls in Maleny. Picture: Claudia Baxter
The weather bureau is forecasting a top of 36C in Ipswich, 38C at Laidley and 39C in Gatton.

Birdsville will be the hottest place in Queensland today, with the mercury expected to soar to 45C.

The heat was definitely felt yesterday, with the Queensland Ambulance Service attending to 17 heat-related incidents across the state, and it expected that number to rise again today.

Paramedics have warned Queenslanders to look out for each other during the run of hot days which will continue into the weekend, especially caring for the more vulnerable.

QAS employee Lachlan Parker has urged residents not to underestimate the effects heat stress can have on them.

"If heat-related illness is not treated very quickly, it can lead to brain damage and death," Mr Parker cautioned. Rural Fire Service regional manager Tony Johnstone said a very high fire danger was forecast for the Maranoa, Warrego, Darling Downs and Granite Belt areas right into the weekend.

Bureau of Meteorology climate maps outlining this week's heatwave conditions across the Australian continent
For some, like Jemma Kersnovske, 14, the heat gave her the perfect excuse to cool off at Gardners Falls in Maleny.

Her mum Gale said the "toasty" weather gave her the chance to catch up with friends and family on the Blackall Range.

"We often pop up there with friends and family during the holidays for a day trip," she said.

"Jemma described the water today as being 'cool'."

Another good way to keep cool is surfing, like the Colless boys. Kai, 10, Cruz, 7, and Beau, 5, have been taking to the waves on the Gold Coast ever since they could walk, and say an early morning dip can set you up for a cool day.

In the north, areas around Innisfail have been drenched in more than 1000mm of rain in the past week alone - almost the annual rainfall total for Brisbane.

The weather bureau is warning residents to brace themselves for more wet weather over the coming days.

Granville man recalls moment flames engulfed next door home

Banging on the door is what woke up Gary Booth this morning at 4am, an alert to let him know his neighbour's home was burning to the ground.

