Hinkler one of few electorates that might vote no

HINKLER is one of the few electorates in Australia that could vote to oppose same-sex marriage, if undecided voters opted to remain with the status quo.



That is one of the findings of a Melbourne-led study, which found opposition to changing the Marriage Act ranges from 40% to just over 50% in a handful of rural Queensland and northern New South Wales seats to less than 10% in inner-city electorates in Sydney and Melbourne.



Maranoa, in outback south-western Queensland, has just over 50% of voters who do not want to allow same-sex couples to wed.



Hinkler, Groom and Flynn are the three other electorates that could oppose same-sex marriage, depending on the vote of those who are currently undecided.



But most seats are in favour of marriage equality.



Speaking yesterday, Federal member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the Coalition had gone to the election with the promise of a plebiscite and he felt that was the way forward.



When asked what he would do if the majority of Hinkler voters decided against same-sex marriage, while the plebiscite was ultimately in favour of it, Mr Pitt said he would not second guess a decision that hadn't happened yet.



He said it would be best to let the nation have its say first as that would be the best way forward.



"The only person stopping the vote is Bill Shorten and the Labor Party," Mr Pitt said.



Meanwhile the Federal member for Wide Bay, Llew O'Brien, confirmed he would vote according to the result of the plebiscite.



"I support the Coalition's position to have a plebiscite enabling all Australians to have their say on how marriage should be defined," Mr O'Brien said.



"I know that people on both sides of the debate have strong feelings about the issue and they deserve to have their views heard and respected.



"I expect that the plebiscite will be conducted in a respectful manner.



"I have seen the results of several surveys on the issue, including those conducted by the Fraser Coast Chronicle, and I believe the best way to determine how Wide Bay and Australians feel about the matter is through a plebiscite."

