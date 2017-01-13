Historic fashion on-show in an exhibition in Maryborough

AN EXHIBITION for history and fashion lovers is now on at Gatakers Artspace in Maryborough.
A collection dresses from the 1950s make up the 'Twirling Couture' display.
The brain behind it is Maria Doherty.
She has collected the dresses from south-east Queensland, through a variety of methods like vintage and second-hand shops.
"I've loved findings old things from quiet a young age," she said.
"There's a story behind all the dresses.
"For example, there's a dress of a nurse who worked at Maryborough Base Hospital in World War Two."
Twirling Couture will be at Gallery 3 in Gatakers Artspace until January 29.