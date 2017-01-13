Historic fashion on-show in an exhibition in Maryborough

A dress from the Twirling Couture exhibition, showing at Gatakers Artspace until January 29.

AN EXHIBITION for history and fashion lovers is now on at Gatakers Artspace in Maryborough.

A collection dresses from the 1950s make up the 'Twirling Couture' display.

The brain behind it is Maria Doherty.

She has collected the dresses from south-east Queensland, through a variety of methods like vintage and second-hand shops.

"I've loved findings old things from quiet a young age," she said.

"There's a story behind all the dresses.

"For example, there's a dress of a nurse who worked at Maryborough Base Hospital in World War Two."

Twirling Couture will be at Gallery 3 in Gatakers Artspace until January 29.