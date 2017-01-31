HISTORIC HOME: New tourism boss buys Baddow House

WHEN he talks about his love of Maryborough's heritage, Martin Simons means it.



The new Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager is the new owner of Maryborough's historic mansion Baddow House, which had been up for sale for several years at the price of $1.1 million.

FRASER COAST TOP STORIES

13 projects we're excited about on the Fraser Coast

Complaints against Crs Loft and Chapman resolved

Minister visits M'boro to discuss boosting industry



Mr Simons wrote a book about the history of Baddow House and its original owners, one of Maryborough's founding fathers Edgar Aldridge and his wife, Maria.



The house was built in 1883 and had fallen into disrepair when it came into the hands of Anne de Lisle and Ian Russell.

Baddow House Valerie Horton

Mr Simons said they had done a wonderful job of bringing the house back to life and he loved living in it with his family.

One of his major motivations in coming to the region was choosing the best lifestyle for his young son and Mr Simons said he had fond memories of his time as the general manager of the Chronicle and the Observer in the early 90s.

He said the friendliness of the people, who continued to keep in touch with him after he left the area, had convinced him Maryborough was where he wanted his family to live.

While the house has long had a reputation for having a few ghosts, Mr Simons said he didn't personally believe it and had never felt anything eerie at the house, although he said his son had said something about sensing a presence.

The book Mr Simons wrote about Baddow House is less a history of the home and its famous family and more a story about its past inhabitants.

He is currently working on a second edition of the book.

Mr Simons has also visited St Paul's Anglican Church to see the bell tower that Edgar built to honour Maria after her death.