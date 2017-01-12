Historic peal set to be rung by UK bell ringers

BELL RINGERS: Maryborough Open House chairperson George Seymour with tower captain Ruth Anderson, ringing the bells at St Pauls in the bell tower.

THIS Saturday the historic bells of St Paul's will be rung for more than three hours as part of an occasion that will form part of the tower's history.

On Saturday, January 14 from about 1pm a group of visiting bell ringers from the UK will perform an entire peal at the heritage listed church.

Due to their complexity, the time required and the skill needed, peals are performed very rarely around the world.

Deputy Mayor George Seymour will welcome the UK bell ringers to Maryborough.

"This will be a real occasion, a significant date in the history of this bell tower," Cr Seymour said.

"The St Paul's bell tower has been a landmark for well over a century in Maryborough, something to be seen and heard.

"This is a living heritage place still performing its original function, under the leadership of tower captain Ruth Anderson."

The performance will be a significant event for the church and the bell tower.

In the 130-year long bell tower's history, there have only been seven recorded full peals performed.

The St Paul's Bell Tower was built in 1887 as a memorial to former convict and Maryborough pioneer Maria Aldridge.

The bell tower was the first one to be built north of Sydney, when pioneer Edgar Aldridge donated the 25m tower and rare nine-bell set in memory of his wife Maria, who died on March 17, 1886.

The bottom floor of the bell tower is a museum with artefacts and documents relating to its fascinating history.

According to specialist church bell hanger Neil Thomas from the UK the nine-bell set may be one of only three or four in the world.