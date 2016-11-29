HISTORY: Reliving the murder of a Hervey Bay politician

THE famous criminal trial of the murder of one of our Members of Parliament will be the subject of a history presentation by solicitor and Deputy Mayor George Seymour this week at the Hervey Bay Library.



Albert Whitford was a tailor and represented the seat of Burrum, which included Hervey Bay, in the Queensland Parliament from 1918 to 1920 for the Labor Party.



He was shot dead in Brisbane CBD in 1924.



The murderer, James Laydon, was his friend.



Cr Seymour said the murder trial captivated the public.



"It was a very significant trial, reported on right across the country, that had lasting effects on the criminal law in Queensland," he said.



"Albert Whitford was a very interesting character, he made a difference in Queensland politics and his murder had ramifications which reverberated over the years that followed."



The presentation is at the Hervey Bay Library on December 2 at noon.



It is a free event but bookings are essential.



Contact the library on 4197 4220.

