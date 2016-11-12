Dance school to celebrate 40 year anniversary with concert

Show girls: performers from the Toni Robinson school of dance thrilled the crowd with the classic 'lady marmalade' at the Brolga Theatre concert on Saturday night. NAT BROMHEAD 10m 584f

TONI Robinson will celebrate 40 years since she bought the dance school from Lesley Wheeler.

"I attribute my love and passion for dance to Lesley and have been fortunate to have been able to have a career that has been enjoyable as well as rewarding," Toni said.

"I have seen many changes over the years, especially in dance styles and music, but the joy of dance has remained the same.

"I've met so many wonderful students along the way. It's seems like the last 40 years has just flown by."

To celebrate this milestone in her career the Toni Robinson Dance School this year's annual concert, History Repeating, will showcase music from the past to the present.

The concert will be held at the Brolga Theatre on November 26 for two shows - 1.30pm and 6.30pm.

There will be drinks and nibbles in the foyer after the 6.30pm concert to celebrate Toni's milestone.

If you have any memorabilia, including photos, programs, costumes, of Toni Robinson's Dance School from her earlier days that you would like to be displayed, you can drop them at any of Toni's dance classes, message via Facebook or phone 0419 212 740.

Former students are welcome to attend and for those who wish to pass on best wishes, email aaaebates@aapt.net.au or amy-b-@hotmail.com.