Hobie Cat Nationals' first series wraps up

PRISTINE CONDITIONS: Some of the action from the Hobie Cat National Championships, hosted by Hervey Bay Sailing Club.

THE first series of the Hobie Cat National Championships wound up on Saturday with four races in near-perfect conditions.

An 8 -12 knot northerly breeze with saw the final placings decided for the seven Hobie classes in the 14 race series.

The Hobie 14 class was dominated by Victorian skipper Fletcher Warren-Myers with firsts in every race of the smallest cat of the racing Hobie family.

Fletcher Warren- Myers' wife Georgia and crew Sarah Hollands took out the Hobie 16 Women's division, having several fourth-placed finishes early in the series and finishing off on the last day with two firsts and two seconds.

Georgia and Sarah were able to pip the younger team of Lucy Copeland and Rachel Renouf on "Happy Chicks".

Lucy and Rachel were also competing in the youth division finishing with an impressive 3rd .

The Hobie 16 Youth Fleet was dominated by Will McKenzie and Bonnie Butler on "Abagails Pony" with firsts in all but two races.

The closest competition of the series was in the GrandMaster Hobie 16 Division (skipper >55yo) with Upe Kila/Noah Skewes on "Manu" and Murray Petersen/Sharon Rayner on "Just Us II" on equal points after 13 races.

A third for Kila and fourth for Petersen saw the Kila and his lightweight 10-year-old crew take the Grandmaster title.

The largest boat of Series 1 fleet, the Hobie Wildcat, saw some spectacular racing on the only spinnaker boats in the regatta.

Twelve firsts, a second and a fourth saw Mick Butler and Pete Dubelaar from Sydney on "WildThing" taking the title convincingly from Peter Skewes and Bailey Skewes, also form Sydney, on their Wildcat "Black Pearl".

Overall, the series was one of the best for many years for Hobie Nationals with near perfect racing conditions as well and the hospitality of the Hervey Bay Sailing Club.

The second series starts today with two Divisions of Hobie 16, Open and Masters, racing over four days.

Competition is likely to be intense with over 40 boats on a single start line in the flagship Hobie class, with many competitors have been previous National and World champions.

Racing starts at noon.