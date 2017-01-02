30°
Sport

Hobie Cat Nationals' first series wraps up

Paul Neeskens, Hervey Bay Sailing Club | 2nd Jan 2017 5:00 AM
PRISTINE CONDITIONS: Some of the action from the Hobie Cat National Championships, hosted by Hervey Bay Sailing Club.
PRISTINE CONDITIONS: Some of the action from the Hobie Cat National Championships, hosted by Hervey Bay Sailing Club. Contributed / Paul Neeskens

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE first series of the Hobie Cat National Championships wound up on Saturday with four races in near-perfect conditions.

An 8 -12 knot northerly breeze with saw the final placings decided for the seven Hobie classes in the 14 race series.

The Hobie 14 class was dominated by Victorian skipper Fletcher Warren-Myers with firsts in every race of the smallest cat of the racing Hobie family.

Fletcher Warren- Myers' wife Georgia and crew Sarah Hollands took out the Hobie 16 Women's division, having several fourth-placed finishes early in the series and finishing off on the last day with two firsts and two seconds.

Georgia and Sarah were able to pip the younger team of Lucy Copeland and Rachel Renouf on "Happy Chicks".

Lucy and Rachel were also competing in the youth division finishing with an impressive 3rd .

The Hobie 16 Youth Fleet was dominated by Will McKenzie and Bonnie Butler on "Abagails Pony" with firsts in all but two races.

The closest competition of the series was in the GrandMaster Hobie 16 Division (skipper >55yo) with Upe Kila/Noah Skewes on "Manu" and Murray Petersen/Sharon Rayner on "Just Us II" on equal points after 13 races.

A third for Kila and fourth for Petersen saw the Kila and his lightweight 10-year-old crew take the Grandmaster title.

The largest boat of Series 1 fleet, the Hobie Wildcat, saw some spectacular racing on the only spinnaker boats in the regatta.

Twelve firsts, a second and a fourth saw Mick Butler and Pete Dubelaar from Sydney on "WildThing" taking the title convincingly from Peter Skewes and Bailey Skewes, also form Sydney, on their Wildcat "Black Pearl".

Overall, the series was one of the best for many years for Hobie Nationals with near perfect racing conditions as well and the hospitality of the Hervey Bay Sailing Club.

The second series starts today with two Divisions of Hobie 16, Open and Masters, racing over four days.

Competition is likely to be intense with over 40 boats on a single start line in the flagship Hobie class, with many competitors have been previous National and World champions.

Racing starts at noon.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  hobie cat nationals sailing

Man who threatened former partner denied bail

Man who threatened former partner denied bail

A MAN who allegedly threatened to kill his former partner and her family spent the Christmas and New Year's holiday behind bars.

We should cap Fraser Coast, Teewah paradise say readers

Double Island Point with just a fraction of the vehicles that were there daily with more stretched up to the point.

How many people are needed to take the wilderness out of paradise

YEAR IN REVIEW: Fraser Coast sport's top 10 moments

THE MOMENT: Lochie Armstrong celebrates victory with Brian Harrington.

A look at the top 10 moments in Fraser Coast sport.

Strange Politics: While you party, pollies plot and plan

The New Year is ripe with political opportunities, for some.

The politicians may be on break, but the politics never stops.

Local Partners

Mischievous moggie rides rails to Rocky

An adventurous tom cat jumped aboard the north-bound Spirit of Queensland at the Maryborough West train station on Wednesday and made the trip to Rockhampton.

Ice rink will stay in Hervey Bay a little bit longer

Frozen Wonderland Ice Skating, Hervey Bay - Two year old Alexis Gadsby held onto mum and dad's hands to skate her way around the rink.

Great news for Fraser Coast ice skating enthusiasts.

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Bring on 2017: Fraser Coast events to celebrate NYE

New Years Eve - Torquay Beach. Fireworks light up the night sky at Torquay.

Plenty of events to welcome you to the new year.

Folk festival success generates $33m for region

Folk festival success generates $33m for region

SIX days of magic, music and art wrapped up at Woodford yesterday, but the benefits the folk festival created are expected to keep flowing.

M*A*S*H actor William Christopher dies

William Christopher has died at the age of 84

ABC’s New Year’s Eve coverage divides viewers

The ABC left viewers unimpressed with its NYE coverage, again

Kylie Minogue wants a quiet 2017

Singer Kylie Minogue

KYLIE Minogue talks 2017 and Aussie Christmas

Carrie Fisher's death leads to $50 million payout to Disney

Carrie Fisher died on December 27.

Disney set to receive $50 million insurance payout

Dwayne Johnson bought his dad a car

Dwayne Johnson and his dad in a picture the star shared on his Instagram page.

The Rock shared his dad's backstory with fans

What's on the big screen this week

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt in a scene from the movie Passengers.

TWO new movies join the wealth of films on at the cinemas.

SUPERB TOWNHOUSE! YOU WON&#39;T FIND BETTER

41/30 East Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated only 3 streets from the beach and Esplanade this two level, three bedroom townhouse gives you fantastic access to everything Hervey bay has to offer...

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 Auction in...

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

Views Forever.

2/16 Skinner Crescent, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

Views to Fraser Island from this 2/3 bedroom townhouse. Undercover parking in quiet location/ Built in robes to bedrooms, plus study / rumpus/office or 3rd...

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE

49 Mathiesen Road, Booral 4655

House 3 1 Auction in...

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE Tranquil Bush Retreat Fully Renovated QLD'er 2,225m2 (approx.) Ideal for 1st home buyers Call today to inspect

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Auctions in...

5 Spacious bedrooms with potential granny flat Massive ensuite off main bedroom Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed 1045 m2 Block Book...

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

WATERFRONT PROPERTY FOR SALE

15 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

EXECUTIVE LIFESTYLE CANAL HOME 4 Bedrooms with a very large master and double shower, walk in robe. This home boasts 2 bathrooms, ceiling fans, High ceilings and...

LUXURY FOR LESS

7 McIntyre Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

4 Bedroom,2 Bathroom Master with walk in robe and en suite Study. Modern Kitchen. Large outside entertainment areas. Nestled in a quiet cul de sac location. 800m...

LAKEFRONT HOME FOR IMMEDIATE SALE

87 Alexander Street, Torquay 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

This lake front property so close to the beach is everything you could ask for! Beautiful gardens, private spa, solar electricity, entertaining terrace, double...

3 Bedroom Townhouse in Secure Gated Complex

4/29 Tavistock, Torquay 4655

Town House 3 2 1 Auction in...

This is a near new 3 bedroom town house on Tavistock street with ensuite and air conditioning to master, separate toilet and bathroom upstairs with 2 more...

Receivers move into Emporio

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!