Holiday boom: retailers report high numbers in region

FRASER Coast retailers are reporting the busiest Christmas sale period they've had in almost five years, as tourists join locals to snap up the bargains.

Businesses in Maryborough and Hervey Bay have welcomed thousands of keen shoppers from the Fraser Coast and beyond, who are taking advantage of the end-of-year sales.

Maryborough's Station Square shopping centre manager Doug Sanderson said customer numbers had been improving throughout the year, but the influx since Boxing Day had been "quite surprising".

"We've had the best Christmas period in three years," Mr Sanderson said.

"It's been great, [Tuesday] was as big as Boxing Day, which is unusual."

Mr Sanderson said the centre had seen an improvement of numbers of about 7% since last year, but the holiday visitors had added to the Boxing Day boom.

"The whole centre for station square has been showing growth every month in people and turnover, usually between 6 and 10%," he said.

"So a lot of locals shop here all the time, but we do see a lot of visitors who will stop in and grab something on their way through."

With the centre's car park filling up fast as the sales continue, Mr Sanderson said drivers were taking advantage of any spare space they could find.

"We own the vacant block of ground next to McDonalds and this is the first year that before Christmas, that vacant block was full as well as the shopping centre carpark was full," he said.

"Especially if they have a boat or a trailer, they will head over to the lot to park."

While many shoppers are stopping in at Maryborough to find a bargain, some travelled to Hervey Bay for speciality stores.

The Loft family usually avoids the holiday sales rush, but braved the crowds to grab a great deal at BCF this year.

"It's one of my favourite shops," Steve Loft said.

"I've got a tinnie so it's good when you can grab something here and take it out with you."

Loft boys Hamish and Isaac were spoiled for choice, after receiving BCF vouchers for Christmas.

They grabbed shirts, rods and new goggles.

Those interested in staying inside over summer lined up outside of Hervey Bay's The Good Guys store for the doors to open.

Store manager Shane Muller said Boxing day and Tuesday were the busiest they had been in the last few years, with 1882 people entering his store on Monday.

"On Boxing Day we opened at 8am, so there wasn't a mad rush inside, but [on Tuesday] we opened at 10am, and there were already people lining up outside," Mr Muller said.

"We had all staff on board to help as many customers as we could."

Mr Muller said customers would often save up and wait for the sales before buying new expensive goods.

"Whitegoods and TVs are the big-ticket items these holidays," he said.

"The kitchen items are still selling, but people are really going for the big televisions and fridges this year."

Mr Muller said shoppers had come from far and wide to grab a bargain in the Hervey Bay store.

"This is our busiest time of year for inter-regional customers," he said.

"You'd be surprised how many people will load up a trailer before heading back home; even as far as Sydney."