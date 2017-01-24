Home could be demolished for road works in Tinana

Resident Michael Jesse outside his house opposite the new highway off ramp that runs into Iindah Rd West. He has witnessed many vehicles trying to enter the highway the wrong way in an attempt to head south.

THE State Government is purchasing a home that could be demolished to continue the Tinana interchange roadworks.

But the son of the owners of the property, Michael Jesse, is angry about the amount of money his parents have been offered for the home on Iindah Rd West.

Mr Jesse the property had been resumed by the Department of Transport and Main Roads and he and his parents have until March 31 to move out.

According to Mr Jesse, the house has been declared a "danger zone" and Mr Jesse says his parents have been offered a low amount of money for the property.

"I don't think it's fair compensation at all," Mr Jesse said.

BRUCE HIGHWAY ROADWORKS AT TINANA: Looking south from the Iindah Rd West overpass at detour being used whilst the old Maryborough exit is reconfiguered. Alistair Brightman

Mr Jesse said while he couldn't disclose the amount offered for the property which is situated only 14m away from a new off-ramp, it wouldn't be enough to buy another home.

He said the value of the home was worth a substantial amount more than what was being offered.

Mr Jesse says they have nowhere to move to at this stage.

"I don't know what we'll do, it's putting a lot of stress on my parents," he said.

To provide an improved and safer road network for the community, it is sometimes necessary to acquire additional land for construction purposes.

Property owners like Mr Jesse are entitled to claim compensation based on market value.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads remains in negotiations with the affected property owner regarding the payment of compensation following the acquisition of their property.

As the matter is currently before the Land Court, TMR is unable to provide any further comment on the issue of compensation.

"We try to avoid private property impacts wherever possible but resumptions are sometimes required," a TRM spokesperson said.